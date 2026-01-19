Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Jazz vs Spurs Latest Injury Report (Jan 19)

In the current season, the San Antonio Spurs have been consistently successful, triumphing in their last two matches during the ongoing three-game home stand. On Monday, January 19th, the Utah Jazz will play against the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. A big reason for their exceptional run of form has been Victor Wembanyama’s consistency and availability. He came in clutch for the hosts in the last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 10 of his 39 points in the final three minutes, highlighting his impact on the roster.

Interestingly, the Jazz (14-28) and the Spurs (29-13) have almost near-perfect inverse records. While the Spurs are second in the Western Conference, the Jazz are 13th. They are travelling to San Antonio with a three-game losing streak, with the recent defeat coming against the Dallas Mavericks.

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight Against the Utah Jazz?

Victor Wembanyama has had his challenges this season. He has missed a few games and also featured from the bench, but he is available to feature against the Jazz at home on Monday. The Spurs won their last two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, and in both games, he played a defining role for Mitch Johnson’s men.

Imago Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wemby finished with 39 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes against the Timberwolves in a 126-123 win. He also drained four out of nine attempted three-pointers on the night while making some clutch shots in the final few minutes to hold off Anthony Edwards’ barrage of 55 points.

Wembanyama is currently averaging 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and a league-leading 2.6 blocks per contest despite only averaging 28.8 minutes this season. The last time the two teams met this season was on December 27, and Wemby finished with 32 points despite the Spurs losing 127-114.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Latest Injury Reports

With Wembanyama’s participation cleared, we will take a detailed look at the injury reports of both the Western Conference teams ahead of Monday’s showdown.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have some notable absentees for this away game. This puts them at a major disadvantage against an in-form team. Isaiah Collier is listed as questionable due to right quadriceps contusion.

The major miss for this game has to be Lauri Markkanen’s unavailability, as he is out of this context due to illness. Georges Niang and young center Walker Kessler are also unavailable for this game. Niang is out with a foot injury, while Kessler will miss the remainder of the season as he will undergo shoulder surgery.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs are in a much better space than their counterparts in terms of injuries. The only player on their injury list is guard Devin Vassell, who is out with an adductor injury.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the NBA reports, here’s how both teams from the West could lineup for Monday’s contest.

Utah Jazz San Antonio Spurs Ace Bailey Julian Champagnie Cody Williams Harrison Barnes Kyle Filipowski Victor Wembanyama Keyonte George De’Aaron Fox Isaiah Collier* Stephon Castle

In Lauri Markkanen’s absence, rookie star Ace Bailey has taken up the mantle for the Utah Jazz. Keyonte George will have to do the heavy lifting in a greater offensive role, while Brice Sansabaugh and Walter Clayton Jr could also play crucial roles off the bench. On the other hand, Julian Champagnie will continue to start replacing Devin Vassell in the starting lineup along with designated stars Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. Given the form of the two teams and home court advantage, the Spurs are overwhelming favorites.