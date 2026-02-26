Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Nets? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Feb 26)

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season. Last October, they fell 118-107. But this time, Michael Porter Jr. and Co. would seek redemption. However, their greatest roadblock would be Victor Wembanyama.

Will Victor Wembanyama play against the Nets?

Good news for the Spurs fans, Victor Wembanyama will suit up against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. He is one of the reasons why San Antonio now has 10-straight wins. However, Wednesday was difficult for the 22-year-old 7’4″ big man. Wemby played for 30 minutes against the Toronto Raptors, posting 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Now during the post-game presser he told the media why he wasn’t himself throughout the game.

“Didn’t recover tonight, with all the time changes, coming from LA, coming here late from Detroit … I need to do a better job, getting treatment, getting sleep. I couldn’t sleep last night, I wasn’t in shape today,” Victor Wembanyama said.

Across 44 games in the 2025-26 regular season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.0 ppg, 11.2 rpg, and 2.9 apg. At the same time he has a 50.3 FG%.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will remain without Mason Plumlee. The veteran center is still in reconditioning, and therefore the team had ruled him out for Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. As a result, San Antonio continues to navigate rotation challenges in the frontcourt heading into Thursday’s big Nets matchup.

Meanwhile, David Jones Garcia faces a much longer road ahead. The forward underwent ankle surgery on February 5, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News. Consequently, he will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season. His absence leaves the Spurs without another depth option as the schedule presses on.

Brooklyn Nets

Interestingly enough, the Brooklyn Nets are entering Thursday with a clean injury slate. Simply put, none of their starting five is going to sit courtside. However, the Nets had sidelined five players in their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Namely: Tyson Etienne, Chaney Johnson, EJ Liddell, Josh Minott, and Ben Saraf.

All the stars were on G-League. However, it looks like they might be available against the Spurs.

Predicted Starting Lineups for San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

San Antonio Spurs Brooklyn Nets De’Aaron Fox Nolan Traore Stephon Castle Egon Demin Devin Vassell Michael Porter Jr. Julian Champagnie Noah Clowney Victor Wembanyama Nic Claxton

Fans’ favorite East vs West matchup is about to unfold on Thursday. Now, we’ll have to see who takes the win home: Victor Wembanyama or Michael Porter Jr.