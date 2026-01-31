Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Jan 31)

With the Thunder really stumbling at the top, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have a real chance at grabbing the top seed. Normally, having the Charlotte Hornets on the schedule wouldn’t cause unrest. But rookie Kon Knuepell has compelled them to reimagine their future expectations. The Hornets are currently on a league-best five-game winning streak.
It’s a clash of two young cores that are taking a defining leap this season. In short, the key to victory lies in the various matchups on the floor. Will the Spurs be with their ultimate weapon, Victor Wembanyama? Let’s find out.
Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Hornets?
Wemby is having the best season of his career, while barely playing his full quota of minutes. The Spurs cornerstone has suffered from some lower-body ailments, limiting him to under 30 minutes per game. Most recently, the former number one overall pick sat out two games to start the new year due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Since then, he’s been out of trouble. The 22-year-old phenom is fully healthy and fit to play against the Hornets tonight.
Wembanyama enters the game on the back of a decisive performance against the Houston Rockets. He recorded 28 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks against their division rivals. The 7’4” center has also played over 30 minutes in three of the Spurs’ last five games. It suggests the coaching staff is starting to feel comfortable with playing Victor Wembanyma for his regular minutes.
That could very well be necessary against a blazing Charlotte Hornets side. They have shown strong resolve during their win streak, trusting their dynamic core to produce regularly.
Spurs injury report
Jeremy Sochan – Out (Quad)
Hornets injury report
Josh Green – Probable (Achilles tendinopathy)
KJ Simpson – Out (Hip)
Mason Plumlee – Out (Groin)
Predicted starting lineup for Spurs vs Hornets
|San Antonio Spurs
|Charlotte Hornets
|De’Aaron Fox
|LaMelo Ball
|Stephon Castle
|Brandon Miller
|Julian Champegnie
|Kon Knueppel
|Harrison Barnes
|Miles Bridges
|Victor Wembanyama
|Moussa Diabate
