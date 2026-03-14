Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (March 14)

The San Antonio Spurs will try to make a comeback after losing Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. They are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at home on Saturday. But Victor Wembanyama is adding to the fans’ concerns. The 22-year-old star missed the last game, and the Spurs went tumbling down 131-136 against Denver.

Now, given the Hornets’ 8-2 record in their last 10 games, it’s safe to say that Saturday’s matchup won’t be an easy one. And therefore, San Antonio needs Wemby.

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Will Victor Wembanyama play against the Hornets?

Well, per the NBA injury reports, Victor Wembanyama’s status remains questionable for the March 14 game. Wemby is dealing with right ankle soreness, and the Spurs medical team is closely monitoring the French big man’s situation. This is the same reason behind his missing Thursday’s game against the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, in 51 outings for San Antonio, Wembanyama has averaged 24.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg, and 2.9 apg. He is averaging 50.6 FG%. At the same time, the San Antonio Spurs have won 74.5% of the time with Victor Wembanyama this season. And lost 66.7% without him.

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Imago Mar 10, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Now, San Antonio will wrap up their homestand on Saturday when they face the Hornets. Interestingly enough, Charlotte already defeated San Antonio in their previous meeting and has been one of the NBA’s hottest teams lately. Because of that, the Spurs would benefit greatly from having their full roster available for the matchup.

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San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report

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San Antonio Spurs

Other than Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs still carry a few health concerns heading into Saturday. Guard Dylan Harper sits on the day-to-day list with a right calf contusion and currently holds a questionable tag for the matchup against the Hornets. Meanwhile, forward Emanuel Miller also appears day to day after signing a two-way contract with the Spurs on 13 Mar.

However, the toughest blow belongs to forward David Jones Garcia. The Spurs ruled him out for the rest of the 2025-26 season after ankle surgery on 5 Feb. The update came via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. As a result, San Antonio moves forward slightly shorthanded while hoping its day-to-day pieces return soon.

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Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets arrive in San Antonio with a mixed injury sheet ahead of Saturday. Forward Tidjane Salaun will sit out after a calf issue ruled him unavailable for the matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on 14 Mar. Meanwhile, guard Coby White carries a day-to-day tag because of a heel concern, although he is listed as probable for the game in San Antonio.

However, the absences do not end there. Guard Liam McNeeley remains out after suffering an ankle injury that keeps him sidelined for Saturday. On the brighter side, center Ryan Kalkbrenner appears close to returning. The big man holds a day-to-day label due to illness, yet he is still considered probable to suit up in San Antonio.

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Predicted starting lineup for the San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets:

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

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San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets De’Aaron Fox LaMelo Ball Stephon Castle Kon Knueppel Devin Vassell Brandon Miller Julian Champagnie Miles Bridges Victor Wembanyama (DD) Moussa Diabate

So, a thrilling East vs West faceoff awaits. Now can the Hornets steal another win from Victor Wembanyama & Co.? We’ll find out soon.