Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Feb 5)

The Dallas Mavericks are playing host to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. A struggling team, 12th in the West, will hope to break its 4-game losing streak. However, the Spurs, with a 34-16 record, are sitting 2nd in the same conference. And to say they wouldn’t let a win slip away would be an understatement. To make things more difficult for Dallas, they’ll have Victor Wembanyama suit up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Victor Wembanyama playing vs the Dallas Mavericks?

Well, Victor Wembanyama is indeed suiting up for the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs medical team has cleared his name from all injury reports. The 22-year-old French big man has suffered a series of injuries in the last two seasons. The team had to rule him out in the second half of the 2024-25 season over a blood clot on his shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall of Famers like Chris Bosh had to give up on their careers because of DVT. But Wemby? He’s different. He spent the rest of the summer recovering, turning into a Shaolin monk, training with Kevin Garnett, just to return to the floor. Now, earlier in January 2026, the Spurs superstar sustained a knee hyperextension vs. the New York Knicks. “It’s a good thing it was just a hyperextension,” Wembanyama said then. “It should be minimal, whatever this thing is.”

Imago via x

Coming back to the 2025-26 season, Victor Wembanyama has appeared in 36 games for the Spurs. He has averaged 24.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg, and 2.7 apg. Meanwhile, the Alien has a 50.6 FG%. His most recent heroics came against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Victor scored 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Spurs defeated OKC yet again!

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs

As of 5 February, the San Antonio Spurs face a depleted rotation ahead of Thursday’s clash with Dallas. Forward Kelly Olynyk remains sidelined due to a foot issue, while guard Dylan Harper continues recovery from an ankle problem. Meanwhile, forward David Jones Garcia underwent ankle surgery and will miss the 2025-26 campaign.

On the other hand, Jeremy Sochan continues rehabilitation for a quadriceps strain, removing a key defensive presence. Additionally, Lindy Waters III remains unavailable because of left knee hypertension. Therefore, San Antonio enters the Mavericks matchup short-handed, forcing rotation adjustments and testing depth across positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks enter Thursday’s meeting with San Antonio managing several health concerns. P.J. Washington remains unavailable while progressing through concussion protocol. Meanwhile, Brandon Williams carries a lower leg concern and holds a game-time decision tag. Daniel Gafford also faces uncertainty because of a right ankle ligament issue.

Guard Kyrie Irving continues knee rehabilitation and, according to coach Jason Kidd’s 22 January update, likely returns after All-Star festivities. Additionally, center Dereck Lively II stays inactive following a successful right foot operation performed on 21 December.

Roster movement adds another layer of uncertainty. Malaki Branham, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and Marvin Bagley III arrived through a massive exchange involving Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum. Each newcomer currently carries day-to-day availability. Thus, Dallas balances integration challenges alongside rotation instability while preparing for the Spurs matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Starting Lineups for San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

San Antonio Spurs Dallas Mavericks De’Aaron Fox Cooper Flagg Stephon Castle Max Christie Devin Vassell Naji Marshall Julian Champagnie Klay Thompson Victor Wembanyama Daniel Gafford/Dwight Powell

ADVERTISEMENT

All the action will be in the West. The Spurs will meet the Mavs, and it will be an interesting sight. Dallas will walk in with a brand new roster, while San Antonio will rely on its young core for the 35th win. Who will emerge glorious in this battle of the Western Conference?