Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Feb 23)

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after making a three point field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs are flying and, at the same time, nipping at the Oklahoma City Thunder’s heels in the fight for the top spot in the Western Conference. They are on an eight-game winning streak, and now they are hitting the road to Detroit to face the Pistons on Monday, February 23, 2026. The Pistons are also in exceptional form as they are the leaders in the East. So the Spurs will need their talisman Victor Wembanyama to be the difference between the two teams as Mitch Johnson’s men will look to make a statement with a win on the road against Detroit.

Overall, the Spurs are second in the West with a 40-16 record, and they are in the midst of a fantastic winning run. In this period, they have defeated teams like the Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors, among many others. Whereas the Pistons have also been in fine fettle, winning their last five games heading into this blockbuster clash. Interestingly, both teams have a top-five defense, a top-ten offense, and even play in a similar philosophy led by two of the best young players in the league: Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Pistons?

All eyes will be on Wembanyama and Cunningham in this blockbuster encounter between two teams that have the capability to contend for the Championship. The Frenchman has gone through a lot this season in terms of injuries, but fortunately for the visitors, he is fit and ready to play the Pistons in Detroit.

Imago Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

While the Spurs are not entirely reliant on Wemby’s abilities, at the same time, the French Phenom provides them with that extra edge on both sides of the court. His battle against Pistons star Jalen Duren will be fascinating to see.

Wembanyama played a major role in his team’s 139-122 victory over the Sacramento Kings as he finished the game with 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and a solitary steal in 30 minutes. This was his fourth 25-point performance in the last six games for the Frenchman.

Overall, the 22-year-old has averaged 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.7 blocks per contest across 42 games this season. He is shooting 51.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point line.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report (Feb 23)

There’s always some tension around Wembanyama, but with confirmation about his participation, the Spurs have most of their important players available for selection. Similarly, the Pistons also have a clean injury report ahead of this crucial clash against the Spurs. Let us take a look at the injury reports ahead of Monday’s game.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The two players unavailable for the San Antonio Spurs are center Mason Plumlee, who is still going through reconditioning, and forward Lindy Waters III, who is listed as questionable due to a knee concern.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons have one of the healthiest rosters in the league right now, as they don’t have anyone on the injury list. However, they will still miss the experience of Isaiah Stewart, who is suspended for seven games following his actions in the Hornets game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest injury report, here’s how both teams could line up for this East-West clash on Monday.

San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons Devin Vassell Tobias Harris Julian Champagnie Ausar Thompson Victor Wembanyama Jalen Duren De’Aaron Fox Cade Cunningham Stephon Castle Duncan Robinson

It will be a battle of two extremely consistent teams who are challenging for the Championship. They have a similar identity, and the game will be decided on which players put up a better performance on the day. It will be interesting to see how Jalen Duren, who is enjoying a fantastic season, deals with Victor Wembanyama, whereas Cade Cunningham’s duel with De’Aaron Fox will also be fascinating to watch. At home, the Pistons have a slight edge, but it will be a close game.