Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Feb 11)

An exciting West vs West matchup awaits at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors are coming off a 2-2 landslide in Stephen Curry’s absence. They are going to face a fierce San Antonio Spurs. who have gone 5-0 in their last five appearance. Yet, for the Spurs Nation, having Victor Wembanyama on the floor would feel like a win-win, undoubtedly.

So, their simple question before the Feb 11 matchup is…

Will Victor Wembanyama play vs the Warriors?

The Spurs can breathe a sigh of relief. Victor Wembanyama is going to suit up for San Antonio against the Warriors on Wednesday. The team has cleared him of all injury reports for now. His presence strengthens the Spurs, who have already dealt with multiple injury setbacks involving their young cornerstone.

The 22-year-old previously suffered a knee hyperextension earlier in the season and faced a blood clot that cut his 2024–25 season short.

Now, Wemby scored a whopping 40 points and 12 assists in 26 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. However, he ended the 136-106 victory over LA sitting on the bench. But Wembanyama wanted to go on for a bit longer after chipping in mammoth points.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

“I was also pushing to go back, but I mean, they did the right thing by keeping me on the bench,” Victor Wembanyama told the media. “We got to think long term. But yeah, these kind of games, you got to have the greed…”

Across 39 games Wemby played this season so far, he has averaged 24.4 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, and has a 51.2 FG%. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old will make his second NBA All-Star appearance at Intuit Dome over the weekend.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs continue managing health concerns across their roster, especially among young contributors. On Tuesday, Stephon Castle left the Lakers game with a pelvic bruise and now holds a day-to-day tag against the Warriors matchup. Castle recorded two points on 1 of 1 shooting, seven assists, one rebound, and one block in 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, forward Lindy Waters III sat out the same Lakers contest because of a knee issue, reducing wing depth. Furthermore, forward David Jones Garcia underwent ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the 2025 26 campaign, creating another long-term absence. Therefore, everyone will depend on Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox’s heroics.

Golden State Warriors

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors face several fresh fitness concerns ahead of the Spurs clash. Guard Will Richard carries uncertainty because of a right knee bruise. Alongside him, guard De’Anthony Melton remains under observation after suffering a glute injury on the left side.

Meanwhile, guard L.J. Cryer will miss the contest while recovering from a hamstring strain. Furthermore, Stephen Curry continues to stay out because of knee discomfort, extending his absence.

The setbacks extend further across the roster. Forward Jimmy Butler recently completed surgery to fix a torn ligament in his right knee. In addition, center Kristaps Porzingis continues Achilles recovery and will delay his team debut until after the All-Star break.

Earlier, on 1 February, guard Seth Curry advanced to on-court drills while healing from a back issue and will undergo another evaluation within two weeks.

Predicted Starting Lineups for San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

San Antonio Spurs Golden State Warriors De’Aaron Fox Pat Spencer Stephon Castle (DD) De’Anthony Melton (DD) Devin Vassell Moses Moody Julian Champagnie Gui Santos Victor Wembanyama Draymond Green

All the action will be in the West. The Spurs will meet the Warriors, and it will be an interesting sight. Victor Wembanyama & Co. will go after their 38th win of the season. Meanwhile, the Dubs will hold their fort in Steph Curry’s absence, hoping for their 30th win of the season.