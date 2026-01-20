Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Jan 20)

The San Antonio Spurs will be taking on the Houston Rockets tonight. Both teams enter this game in polar opposite form. While the Spurs have been flying high this season, sitting second in the Western Conference, the Rockets, despite all the hype and start, have fumbled in between and are only fifth now. Nonetheless, a win won’t come easily for the Silver and Black tonight.

More so because there’s a lot of uncertainty around their star center, Victor Wembanyama, who has been dealing with a lot of injuries this season. Although the Spurs have fared pretty well in the 21-year-old’s absence, they will be hoping that he is available tonight. Now, whether he will play or not? That will be worth watching.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Rockets?

Yes, Victor Wembanyama will be suiting up tonight. This comes as a result of his not being on the team’s injury report. Of course, this will be a huge boost for the Spurs, as they rely heavily on their franchise cornerstone. So far, he’s averaged 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. This should give a clear idea of just how important he is to the team.

Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) walks up the court in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center.

Moreover, Wembanyama also made it to this second All-Star game on Monday, following the final votes being counted in. While that clears his name for this matchup, the same cannot be said for his teammate, who is set to miss tonight’s game.

The Rockets vs the Spurs injury reports for January 20th

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s tip-off:

San Antonio Spurs injury report

Devin Vassell is the only player that the San Antonio Spurs will miss tonight. The 25-year-old forward, who has been one of the better players for the Silver and Black, will not suit up tonight because of an adductor injury. Although earlier it was speculated that Vassell would return to the court soon, that hasn’t been the case. Nonetheless, his absences shouldn’t hurt the Spurs that much.

The Spurs have a fully healthy roster apart from him. However, the same cannot be said for their opponents, who will be looking to get the better of them at home tonight. As for the Rockets, they will be without several key players tonight.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets’ injury includes Tari Eason, who has been ruled out for this game because of an ankle injury. This will be a huge bummer for Houston. After all, the 24-year-old has been averaging 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Nonetheless, apart from Eason, the Rockets will also be without Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet.

While Adams is struggling with an ankle injury as well, similar to his teammate Eason, VanVleet’s season was over after he suffered an ACL injury earlier this season. Now, while that settles the score for Houston, will that prompt their head coach to change their starting five for tonight? Let’s find that out ourselves.

Predicted starting lineups for the Rockets vs the Spurs

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs could start with Victor Wembanyama:

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox SG Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama

And here’s how the Houston Rockets could start amid their injury issues:

Position Player PG Amen Thompson SG Kevin Durant SF Josh Okogie PF Jabari Smith Jr. C Alperen Sengun

So, the stage is set for an exciting clash, as the Spurs will be hoping to get the better of the Rockets tonight. Well, they should be able to do so comfortably. We cannot write off the Rockets, as despite their recent struggles, they still are a solid team and should be able to push the Spurs tonight.