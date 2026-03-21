Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNBA

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (March 21)

Rishi Rajpoot

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 21, 2026 | 4:05 PM EDT

HomeNBA

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (March 21)

Rishi Rajpoot

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 21, 2026 | 4:05 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The San Antonio Spurs will be welcoming the Indian Pacers tonight at the Frost Bank Center. The Silver & Black enter this game riding an impressive four-game winning streak. Their most recent dub came against the Phoenix Suns by just one point. If it weren’t for Victor Wembanyama’s 17-foot pull-up jumper with just one second left, the game could’ve easily ended the other way round.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

Nonetheless, even though that win has sealed a place in the playoffs for the Spurs, they’ll be hoping to hold onto a top-three seed. Currently, they are second in the Western Conference with an impressive 52-18 record. Even though they are well ahead of the third-place Los Angeles Lakers, they wouldn’t want to give up any ground. And for that, they’ll need to continue winning tonight. But, they might have done so without their superstar center.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Pacers?

Well, unfortunately, there’s a chance that Victor Wembanyama might miss tonight’s clash. This comes as a result of him being upgraded to questionable because of soreness in his right ankle. So, his status will most likely remain unclear until we get closer to tip-off.

article-image

Imago

This could be a bummer for the San Antonio Spurs, who rely heavily on their French center. Thus far, he’s helped his team build a great defensive core. He is averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.0 blocks per game. Moreover, he is doing so while shooting quite efficiently.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. So, his absence will for sure be daunting for the Spurs. Even more so, with the sheer amount of injured players on their roster at the moment, including some key players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs vs Pacers injury reports for March 22nd

Here are the latest details on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs injury report

  • Stephon Castle – Out: Hip injury
  • Harrison Ingram – Out: G League; Two-Way
  • David Jones Garcia – Out: G League; Two-Way
  • Emmanuel Miller – Out: G League; Two-Way
  • Victor Wembanyama – Questionable: Right ankle soreness

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Pacers injury report

  • Johnny Furphy – Out: Right ACL tear
  • Tyrese Haliburton – Out: Right Achilles tendon tear
  • Quentin Jackson – Questionable: Right calf strain
  • TJ McConnell – Questionable: Right hamstring soreness
  • Andrew Nembhard – Questionable: Right calf contusion
  • Aaron Nesmith – Questionable: Right ankle injury management
  • Taelon Peter – Questionable: G League; Two-Way
  • Micah Potter – Questionable: Right triceps strain
  • Ben Sheppard – Questionable: Left ankle sprain
  • Pascal Siakam – Questionable: Right knee sprain
  • Jalen Slawson – Questionable: G League; Two-Way
  • Ethan Thompson – Questionable: G League; Two-Way
  • Obi Toppin – Questionable: Right foot injury management
  • Ivica Zubac – Out: Rib fracture

Predicted lineups for the Spurs vs the Pacers

Here’s how both teams could start amid their injury troubles. Especially the San Antonio Spurs, if they miss Victor Wembanyama tonight:

ADVERTISEMENT

PositionSan Antonio SpursIndiana Pacers
PGDe’Aaron FoxTJ McConnell (probable)
SGKeldon JohnsonKam Jones
SFDevin VassellJarace Walker
PFJulian ChampagnieKobe Brown
CVictor WembanyamaJay Huff

Wembanyama has previously stated that he wants to win his first MVP title and Defensive Player of the Year honor. So, he could push to play tonight. This means that Indiana’s task of pulling off an upset just got tougher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, given that they possess the worst record in the league, the Indiana Pacers shouldn’t lose too much sleep over it. More so, because it further bolsters their chances of getting a lottery pick this summer.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Rishi Rajpoot

1,446 Articles

Rishi Rajpoot is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports with over a year of experience in digital sports media. Specializing in NBA and football coverage, his work has reached a wide readership, boosting fan engagement through timely reporting, player features, and game analysis. At ES, he collaborates closely with editors and social media teams to ensure his coverage resonates across platforms and delivers value to fans. Before joining EssentiallySports, Rishi contributed to football coverage at Cricfut, where his match reports and feature stories expanded the site’s digital presence. With a strong grasp of sports journalism, audience research, and digital strategy, he combines storytelling with an understanding of how fans consume sports online. Passionate about growing engaged sports communities, Rishi continues to bring sharp insight and energy to his NBA beat.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT