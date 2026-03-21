Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (March 21)

The San Antonio Spurs will be welcoming the Indian Pacers tonight at the Frost Bank Center. The Silver & Black enter this game riding an impressive four-game winning streak. Their most recent dub came against the Phoenix Suns by just one point. If it weren’t for Victor Wembanyama’s 17-foot pull-up jumper with just one second left, the game could’ve easily ended the other way round.

Nonetheless, even though that win has sealed a place in the playoffs for the Spurs, they’ll be hoping to hold onto a top-three seed. Currently, they are second in the Western Conference with an impressive 52-18 record. Even though they are well ahead of the third-place Los Angeles Lakers, they wouldn’t want to give up any ground. And for that, they’ll need to continue winning tonight. But, they might have done so without their superstar center.

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Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Pacers?

Well, unfortunately, there’s a chance that Victor Wembanyama might miss tonight’s clash. This comes as a result of him being upgraded to questionable because of soreness in his right ankle. So, his status will most likely remain unclear until we get closer to tip-off.

Imago Mar 17, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This could be a bummer for the San Antonio Spurs, who rely heavily on their French center. Thus far, he’s helped his team build a great defensive core. He is averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.0 blocks per game. Moreover, he is doing so while shooting quite efficiently.

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He’s shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. So, his absence will for sure be daunting for the Spurs. Even more so, with the sheer amount of injured players on their roster at the moment, including some key players.

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Spurs vs Pacers injury reports for March 22nd

Here are the latest details on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

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San Antonio Spurs injury report

Stephon Castle – Out: Hip injury

Harrison Ingram – Out: G League; Two-Way

David Jones Garcia – Out: G League; Two-Way

Emmanuel Miller – Out: G League; Two-Way

Victor Wembanyama – Questionable: Right ankle soreness

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Indiana Pacers injury report

Johnny Furphy – Out: Right ACL tear

Tyrese Haliburton – Out: Right Achilles tendon tear

Quentin Jackson – Questionable: Right calf strain

TJ McConnell – Questionable: Right hamstring soreness

Andrew Nembhard – Questionable: Right calf contusion

Aaron Nesmith – Questionable: Right ankle injury management

Taelon Peter – Questionable: G League; Two-Way

Micah Potter – Questionable: Right triceps strain

Ben Sheppard – Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Pascal Siakam – Questionable: Right knee sprain

Jalen Slawson – Questionable: G League; Two-Way

Ethan Thompson – Questionable: G League; Two-Way

Obi Toppin – Questionable: Right foot injury management

Ivica Zubac – Out: Rib fracture

Predicted lineups for the Spurs vs the Pacers

Here’s how both teams could start amid their injury troubles. Especially the San Antonio Spurs, if they miss Victor Wembanyama tonight:

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Position San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers PG De’Aaron Fox TJ McConnell (probable) SG Keldon Johnson Kam Jones SF Devin Vassell Jarace Walker PF Julian Champagnie Kobe Brown C Victor Wembanyama Jay Huff

Wembanyama has previously stated that he wants to win his first MVP title and Defensive Player of the Year honor. So, he could push to play tonight. This means that Indiana’s task of pulling off an upset just got tougher.

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Nonetheless, given that they possess the worst record in the league, the Indiana Pacers shouldn’t lose too much sleep over it. More so, because it further bolsters their chances of getting a lottery pick this summer.