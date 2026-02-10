Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Feb 10)

The San Antonio Spurs will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in what could be a preview of this season’s playoff series. The Silver and Black enter this game on a four-game winning streak as they look to make it five tonight. However, that will be easier said than done.

That’s because the Lakers are in red-hot form. Apart from their recent setback against the OKC Thunder, LeBron James and Co. have been pretty impressive. That said, the Spurs will have to be at their best tonight, especially Victor Wembanyama.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Lakers?

Yes, Victor Wembanyama will be taking the floor tonight. While the big man has been struggling with a few injuries this season, he’s all set to play tonight. This, of course, is a huge boost for the Spurs, who will be looking to further extend their winning streak tonight. Thus far, the 21-year-old has been the backbone of this team.

Imago Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

He’s been averaging 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. So having him on the court helps their chances against the Lakers. More so, because San Antonio has been dealing with several other injuries at the moment as well.

The Lakers vs the Spurs injury reports for February 10th

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

San Antonio Spurs injury report

While Wembanyama is all set to take the floor, the same cannot be said for several of his teammates. Davis Jones Garcia is among them. The Spurs forward will not be available tonight as he only recently underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lindy Waters III has also been sidelined for this game because of a knee injury. While these injuries are a bit unfortunate, they aren’t something the Spurs cannot deal with entering this game, as we now shift our focus to their opponents tonight.

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

As for the Lakers, they will be without their superstar guard Luka Doncic. The Slovenian will miss this game because of a hamstring injury he has been dealing with for the past few games. It goes without saying that this is a huge blow for LA.

Imago Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After all, Doncic has been putting up MVP-level numbers thus far in this campaign. He’s averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game. So, his absence will be huge. Nonetheless, apart from him, the Lakers will also miss Adou Thiero for unknown reasons.

Predicted lineups for the Lakers vs the Spurs

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs could start with Victor Wembanyama:

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox SG Stephon Castle SF Devin Vassell PF Julian Champagnie C Victor Wembanyama

And here’s how the starting five for the Los Angeles Lakers could look:

Position Player PG Luke Kennard SG Austin Reaves SF Marcus Smart PF LeBron James C Deandre Ayton

That’s how both lineups could look, making this an interesting watch. Both sides will be hoping to make a statement tonight, especially the Spurs, as they hope to extend their winning streak. Will they be able to do so? Only time will tell.