Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Magic? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Feb 1)

Victor Wembanyama has carried the Spurs on his shoulders all season, but that workload has come with a growing list of bumps and bruises. As San Antonio prepares for a rematch with the Orlando Magic tonight, his availability once again looms as the central storyline.

The last meeting between these teams went down to the wire, with the Silver and Black escaping thanks to clutch free throws in the closing moments. Orlando will arrive hungry for payback, setting the stage for another intense showdown.

For the Spurs to hold off a surging Magic squad, they’ll need their 22-year-old superstar at full strength.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Magic?

Probably, this comes as a result of Victor Wembanyama dealing with a calf injury, because of which he will be questionable for tonight.

So far, this season, the young center has been the backbone of this Spurs team that currently sits third in the Western Conference with a 32-16 season record. Wembanyama has been averaging 24.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

This stat line should tell you almost everything you need to know about his contribution for the Spurs this season. Nonetheless, even if it doesn’t, Orlando’s Anthony Black’s view of the towering center should clear all of your doubts.

Imago Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

“Special player, definitely a weird talent,” Black said of Wembanyama. “But, you know, he makes the game difficult on both ends, so we’re gonna have to be physical with him. Try to take away some of his space and his catches, and make some tough shots.”

Indeed, taking away space seems the key to stopping the talented center, something the Hornets did pretty well the other night. The red-hot franchise stopped Wembanyama in his tracks as he finished the game with just 16 points and 8 rebounds, both of which are pretty below his season averages.

Nonetheless, whether the Magic can do that or not will be something to wait and watch.

The Spurs vs the Magic injury report for February 1st

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated clash:

San Antonio Spurs injury report

Despite Victor Wembanyama’s fitness being in question, the Spurs are close to returning to full strength, with only one player on their injury report. Jeremy Sochan is the lone Silver and Black star who won’t be available tonight.

He’s dealing with a quadriceps injury and will not be playing in tonight’s game. That’s all in terms of injury for the Spurs.

Orlando Magic injury report

As for the Magic, they are also doing fairly well, but will still miss a couple of key players. Among them is Franz Wagner, who is currently dealing with an ankle injury management issue and has been ruled out for this game.

Of course, this is a bummer for Orlando, as the 24-year-old has been instrumental for his team this season.

Imago Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He’s averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, which speaks volumes about his caliber. Nonetheless, apart from the German star, Colin Castleton will also miss tonight’s clash.

The center has inked a two-way deal with the franchise and will not play tonight because of it. While that’s all for them in terms of injury, will these force them to make changes to their lineup?

Predicted starting lineup for the Spurs vs the Magic

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs will lineup with Victor Wembanyama:

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox SG Stephon Castle SF Devin Vassell PF Julian Champagnie C Victor Wembanyama (probable)

And here’s how the Orlando Magic could start amid their injury troubles:

Position Player PG Jalen Suggs SG Desmond Bane SF Anthony Black PF Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter Jr.

So, here’s how both teams could start for tonight’s game. This should be a close game, given that both teams are fairly healthy and in great form. Now, who will come out on top? That’ll be something to see as we eagerly await tip-off.