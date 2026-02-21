Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Kings? Latest Injury Report on the Spurs Star (Feb 21)

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs were flying heading into the All-Star break, and it has been no different since the season resumed. They hammered the Phoenix Suns on Friday and will be looking to maintain the winning streak when they take the court against the Sacramento Kings at the Moody Center on Saturday, February 21, 2026. While the Spurs are well-equipped with several star players who could turn games on their own, the limelight continues to remain on Victor Wembanyama.

Overall, the San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference with a 39-16 record. They currently have the league’s joint-longest winning streak, with seven consecutive wins, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings are in dire straits, with the worst record in the NBA this season (12-45) and 15th in the West, having lost the last 15 games on the bounce. The last time they won was back in January 15 against the New York Knicks.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Kings?

Victor Wembanyama is fit and ready to suit up for Saturday’s game against the Kings. He has been in great form this season despite a few injuries. The Frenchman recorded yet another double-double in their recent win over the Phoenix Suns. He finished the night with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks in 25 minutes. This was his fifth double-double in the last six games, highlighting his dominance in the league.

Imago Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) walks up the court in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

While Wemby is probably the best player on the Spurs roster, they are not entirely dependent on him. A total of four Spurs starters scored in double digits against the Suns, with Stephon Castle finishing with a team-high 20 points. This is why the Spurs are among the primary contenders for the Championship this season.

Overall, the 22-year-old has grown stronger from strength to strength in the NBA, averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per contest across 41 games while shooting 51% from the field.

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

With the news around Victor Wembanyama’s participation cleared, the Spurs are in a much better spot than their counterparts. However, they still have a few players on the injury list. The Sacramento Kings have multiple starters unavailable, including some out for the season. Let us take a closer look at the injury reports ahead of Saturday’s game.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Looking at their injury report and the players unavailable, it’s clear their 2025-26 season is over. The Sacramento Kings have a decent roster with some impactful players, but for now, they will have to persevere with what they have available.

Center Dylan Caldwell has suffered a left ankle injury in training and will be out for 4 weeks; he will not take part in this game. Other than him, a couple of All-Stars and De’Andre Hunter are all unavailable for the current season with long-term injuries. Hunter recently underwent surgery for an eye injury and will be out for the season. Zach LaVine also shares the same fate as he has undergone surgery on his left knee to repair his meniscus. Lastly, Domantas Sabonis is also sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a serious knee injury.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Compared to Sacramento, the Spurs are in a much better position in terms of injuries, as shown in the standings. At the same time, most of the starters are fit and raring to face the Kings on Saturday. However, backup center Mason Plumlee is sidelined for this game due to reconditioning, whereas Lindy Waters III is listed as questionable with a knee concern.

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineup

Based on the NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Saturday’s game.

Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs Precious Achiuwa Devin Vassell Keegan Murray Julian Champagnie Maxime Raynaud Victor Wembanyama DeMar DeRozan De’Aaron Fox Russell Westbrook Stephon Castle

Although DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook are at the twilight of their career, they are still greats of the game. The two All-Stars may not have put up significant numbers this season, but they could still deliver game-changing performances to spoil the party for the Spurs. Moreover, the limelight will be on Wembanyama, Castle, and Fox, as they should comfortably win this game based on form.