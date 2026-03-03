Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Mar 3)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs suffered a humbling 89-114 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday. This ended their 11-game winning streak, but they remain second in the Western Conference with a 43-17 record. They go on the road tonight as they gear up to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (33-27), who are sixth in the East. Below is an update on Victor Wembanyama’s availability for tonight’s matchup and the projected starting lineups for both sides.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight Against the 76ers?

As per the latest injury reports, Victor Wembanyama is cleared to feature against Philly on Tuesday evening. The 2x All-Star has played in 46 games for San Antonio this campaign, and is averaging 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He will be key for the visitors tonight as they aim to get back to winning ways.

The Frenchman featured in Sunday’s loss to the Knicks, scoring 25 points with 13 rebounds and two assists. He went 8-17 from the field, making four blocks, but he also had seven turnovers. Wembanyama has missed 14 games in the current 2025-26 campaign due to minor calf and knee hyperextension issues. San Antonio has a 33-13 record with Wemby this season and a 10-4 record without him.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for (Mar 3)

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

HC Mitch Johnson has a full-strength squad to choose from for tonight’s matchup. Forward Harrison Ingram, Dominican hooper David Jones Garcia, and Canadian forward Emanuel Miller are all ruled out due to their G-League commitments as part of their two-way contract. Veteran Mason Plumlee is also sidelined as he awaits his Spurs debut after initially joining on a 10-day contract.

Meanwhile, Philly will be without star center Joel Embiid. The 31-year-old is out with a right oblique strain sustained on February 26 while playing the Miami Heat. Kelly Oubre is also out with an illness, marking his first absence since Jan 5. He is joined on the sidelines by fellow vet Paul George (league suspension) and 23-year-old forward Johni Broome (right knee surgery recovery). Tyrese Martin is out with G-League obligations, and MarJon Beauchamp and Dalen Terry are doubtful for the same reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – Out (G-League Two-way)

David Jones Garcia – Out (G-League Two-way)

ADVERTISEMENT

Emanuel Miller – Out (G-League Two-way)

Mason Plumlee – Out (Return to competition reconditioning)

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

MarJon Beauchamp – Doubtful (G-League Two-way)

ADVERTISEMENT

Johni Broome – Out (Injury/Illness-Right knee; Surgery recovery)

Joel Embiid – Out (Injury/Illness-Right oblique; Strain)

Paul George – Out (League suspension)

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyrese Martin – Out (G-League Two-way)

Dalen Terry – Doubtful (G-League Two-way)

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out (Illness)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Spurs vs 76ers

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up at tip-off tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers De’Aaron Fox Tyrese Maxey Stephon Castle V.J. Edgecombe Devin Vassell Quentin Grimes Julian Champagnie Dominick Barlow Victor Wembanyama Andre Drummond

The visitors will be the favorites heading into tonight’s matchup in Philly. And the likes of Harrison Barnes, Dylan Barnes, and Luke Kornet should also get significant minutes if the Spurs are dominating the game. Philly is 4-6 in their last 10 and suffered a dismal 98-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Tyrese Maxey (33 points) and V.J. Edgecombe (23 points) starred in that loss and will be key tonight once again.

The statistics around free throws will matter a lot in this matchup. The Spurs do a good job of keeping teams off the stripe, and if the 76ers want to hang around, they will have to push past 25 attempts.