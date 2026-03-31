Is Wizards’ Will Riley Related to Pat Riley?

The Washington Wizards have had a forgettable season as they have one of the worst records in the league alongside the Indiana Pacers. In a season where they only managed a 17-58 record, the only silver lining for the Wizards has to be the young core that they have built. Starting from emerging rookies to developing sophomores, they have it all. Overall, the Wizards have a solid foundation to build for the future, and in that stacked roster, rookie star Will Riley has established himself in the rotation with some sensational performances.

First things first, Riley is not in any way related to the Miami Heat executive Pat Riley. There has been a lot of confusion around his identity, but the young rookie guard has no connection with the Hall of Famer, even though he shares the same surname.

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Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Riley always wanted to play in the NBA, and his journey started right from high school. He went to multiple schools, starting with Southwest Academy Prep in London, Ontario, with short stints at Preston High School and Grand River Collegiate Institute. He then attended The Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he spent the last two years of his high school career. He attended the Basketball Without Borders campaign and was elected as the MVP in 2024.

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Imago May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Will Riley talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Riley was the top prospect from Canada and a top-10 talent across his class. He eventually committed to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Originally from class 2025, he was reclassified to 2024 to join a year earlier. Riley was the highest-ranked recruit signed by Illinois since 2002. Later that year, he was named the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the 2024-25 season. At the end of the season, the young guard was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. He was given the green light to join the 2025 NBA Draft.

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In the 2025 NBA Draft, Riley was the 21st overall pick by the Utah Jazz and was traded to the Wizards. Initially, he started slowly in the NBA, but in the last two months, he has established himself in Washington as one of their most promising rookies this season. The 6-foot-10 rookie has shown that he is up for every challenge thrown at him. His combination of verticality and ball-handling skills gives him a unique skill. While his talent is undeniable, it will be interesting to see how he fits the Wizards’ roster for next season when everyone is available.

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What’s next for the Washington Wizards’ diamond in the rough?

Will Riley had a slow start adjusting to the big league but he came to his own in the past month. The young guard has thrived in a bigger role for the Wizards with nothing to lose in the remaining games of this season. Utilizing his his usage, he has grabbed this opportunity with both arms, showcasing his skillset to the Wizards front office. He has averaged 15. 3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game across 16 appearances in March. He has upped his game since February, where again he averaged 14.6 points across 12 games, absolute doubling his ppg of 7.6 from the month of January. He has proven himself as one of the most talented young scorers in the league.

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In March, he has has had seven games with 19 or more points, highlighting his potential when he is given the keys to the offense. However, he is still a rookie and there are rough edges like every other rookie in his first year in the NBA. But his primary concern and inconsistency is playing in tandem with another creative player in the lineup. It is a concern that he needs to address immediately, as it could be detrimental heading into the new season.

However, he is too good a talent to pass on for the Wizards. He definitely has great potential as a guard with a lot of physicality and size, all he needs is a guidance. It will be interesting to see how the Wizards set up his developmental programs for next season and what role he secures when all of their star players are available for the 2026-27 campaign.

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The biggest area of development for the Wizards will be to develop him as an off-the-ball player and also improve on his defensive skills. He has the physical gifts to work exceedingly well as a outside shooter. His size should also help him dominate other guards in the league but that’s an area he needs a lot of improvement. If things fall into place for Riley, then the Wizards have a player with All-Star upside in their ranks. With Trae Young and Anthony Davis suiting up for them next season, Riley’s minutes are expected to go down but hopefully he will get to learn a lot more from the two All-Star talents in the mix.