Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Hawks Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 22)

The struggling New Orleans Pelicans, now 2-14, meet an Atlanta Hawks team sitting at 9-7. Atlanta recently saw its five-game winning streak halted by the Pistons and Spurs, but they remain in far better shape than New Orleans. For the Pelicans, the climb back is steep, and any chance of changing their trajectory depends on Zion Williamson’s availability. The question is whether he suits up tonight?

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

The Pelicans are yet to submit their final report, but Zion Williamson is expected to suit up for tonight’s matchup, with his status to be decided before the game. This is an encouraging sign for a team desperate for stability. But his status is not fully locked in. New Orleans will subject him to a late medical test because this is the second night of a back-to-back.

Zion’s return on Wednesday ended an eight-game absence caused by a left hamstring strain. He has appeared in just seven of New Orleans’ first 16 games, continuing a trend of stop-start availability after playing only 30 times the previous year. His return against Denver was marked by 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists, followed by a sharper 22-point outing against Dallas.

Zion has historically produced at a high level against the Atlanta Hawks. In the four career games, he has averaged 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4 assists. Yet the Pelicans have managed to win only one of those games.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Update: The Pelicans remain shorthanded heading into tonight’s matchup, per available data.

Karlo Matkovic is listed as day-to-day due to a calf issue and has already been ruled out.

Jordan Poole also remains day-to-day, recovering from a quadriceps injury.

Dejounte Murray continues to be out since training camp with an Achilles injury and is not expected to return until shortly after the New Year.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Update: The Hawks enter the game with a cleaner injury report.

Onyeka Okongwu is questionable due to left ankle inflammation.

Trae Young is out with a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in roughly four weeks.

Predicted Starting Lineups: Pelicans vs. Hawks

New Orleans Pelicans Atlanta Hawks Jeremiah Fears Dyson Daniels Trey Murphy III Nickeil Alexander-Walker Herbert Jones Zaccharie Risacher Zion Williamson* Jalen Johnson Derik Queen Kristaps Porzingis

Where to watch & game info

Date: Friday, November 22, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Broadcast: The Pelicans vs. Hawks matchup will air on ESPN, giving it national coverage as part of the NBA Cup slate. Local broadcasts will also be available in both markets, depending on regional network rights.

Streaming: Fans outside the broadcast zones can watch the game on NBA League Pass.

Game Preview & Prediction

The Pelicans enter this matchup in a rough spot, having gone 1-7 at home. They’ve been giving up 121.8 points per game, which is essentially one of the highest in the league. Their offense hasn’t been strong enough to cover those weaknesses, averaging 109.3 points. Even with Zion back, the Pelicans need way better efficiency to stay competitive.

Atlanta arrives with more momentum. They are 7-3 on the road and rank second in assists (30.4 per game), led by Jalen Johnson. The Hawks’ offense has been far sharper than New Orleans’ as they are averaging 117.8 points, and their last 10 games reflect strong form: 118.7 points, 50.1% shooting, and disruptive defense with 10.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game. Our prediction is that the Hawks will win comfortably.