Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Warriors Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 16)

The New Orleans Pelicans open a new era tonight at the Smoothie King Center, with James Borrego making his debut as interim head coach after Willie Green’s firing. Naturally, they hope to start this chapter with a win, but facing a red-hot Stephen Curry will put Zion Williamson and Co. to the test. But Williamson, who has a lingering hamstring issue, leaves fans wondering about his availability.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Warriors?

Well, maybe. The Pelicans superstar has been sidelined since November 2nd due to a left hamstring strain and has missed seven of the team’s first 12 games this season. However, after missing out on weeks of action, Zion Williamson’s status has finally been upgraded to “questionable” for tonight’s game.

This should be a massive boost for the Pelicans, who have had a dreadful 0-2 start to the season, leading to the firing of a head coach who was with the team since 2021.

Pelicans, though at the bottom of the pit, will be hoping to get back on the winning track with Williamson’s return (if). Even though the former No. 1 pick has just suited up for five games, he’s looked solid whenever he’s stepped on the court. Zion Williamson has been averaging 22.8 points, along with 4.6 assists and 6.8 rebounds, and shooting 48.7% from the field per game.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a fouled was not called against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

That’s a solid stat line if we’ve ever seen one. While there’s a high chance we might see the 25-year-old in action tonight as the Pelicans host the Warriors, the same cannot be said for a couple of his teammates. In fact, the Golden State also has a few of its stars on its injury list ahead of this clash.

Pelicans vs Warriors injury reports for tonight’s game

While Zion Williamson remains a game-time decision, two Pelicans stars will, without a doubt, miss tonight’s game. Star guards Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray are ruled out of tonight’s game. While Poole is dealing with a quadriceps injury and will be re-assessed in about a week, Murray could return in January from his Achilles injury.

Both these absences are huge for New Orleans, especially Jordan Poole’s, as he’s supposed to be this team’s focal point. So far this season, the 26-year-old point guard has been averaging a solid 17.3 points along with 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Not having him against his former team could prove to be the difference between a win and a loss for the Pelicans.

As for the Warriors, they are also struggling with a few injuries on their roster. The most notable name for the Dubs on the injury list will be Jonathan Kuminga, who will miss this game because of a knee injury. The Warriors’ll certainly miss him, but with players like Moses Moody and Buddy Hield all fit, his absence should not be something Golden State cannot handle.

Apart from Kuminga, the Warriors will also miss Alex Toohey and De’Anthony Melton, both of whom are yet to make their debuts this season. On one hand, Toohey is dealing with a knee injury. On the other hand, veteran Melton is recovering from an ACL injury. So, by the looks of things, both teams should enter this game with pretty similar lineups.

Pelicans vs Warriors predicted lineups

Here’s how the New Orleans Pelicans could start:

Position Player PG Jeremiah Fears SG Trey Murphy III SF Herbert Jones PF Zion Williamson (probable) C Kevon Looney

And, here’s how the Golden State Warriors could start:

Position Player PG Stephen Curry SG Will Richard SF Moses Moody PF Jimmy Butler C Draymond Green

When and where to watch tonight’s game

Everything you need to know before tonight’s tip-off.

When Sunday, November 16th Where Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Tip-off 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT TV/Stream Fubo, NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Game preview and prediction

It’s safe to say that the Warriors have a clear upper hand in this fixture. Not just because of their historic superiority in this fixture, as they lead the Pelicans 50-28, but also keeping in mind both teams’ recent forms. On one end, Stephen Curry and Co. are coming into this game with back-to-back wins against the Spurs. Meanwhile, on the other end, the Pelicans are 2-10 and will be playing their first game without former HC Willie Green. So, this should be a third straight win for the Warriors.