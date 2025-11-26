Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Grizzlies Injury Report, Where to Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 26)

The New Orleans Pelicans are walking into tonight’s NBA Cup group-play matchup with momentum. After a wild 143-130 win over the Chicago Bulls on November 25, they now face the Memphis Grizzlies. But as always, the Pelicans’ ceiling rises and falls with the presence of Zion Williamson, whose availability tends to fluctuate significantly. Both teams enter this one fighting for survival in group play. And with that, the question hanging over the night is simple: Will Zion Williamson suit up for this crucial showdown?

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

Luckily, Zion Williamson is expected to suit up for tonight’s New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Cup game. On November 4, Zion was sidelined and missed an eight-game stretch due to a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring. He followed a projected 7-10 day recovery window and returned on November 19 to play against the Nuggets.

Zion’s most recent outing has revived the Pelicans’ competitive spirit. He delivered a statement performance with 29 points, marking his season high, boosting the team’s confidence. He is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Update

Karlo Matković is out due to a calf injury and will not play against the Grizzlies.

Jordan Poole is out with a quadriceps issue and has been ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup.

Herbert Jones remains sidelined with a calf injury and is expected to miss at least one week.

Dejounte Murray is still out as he continues rehabbing an Achilles injury.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Update

Zach Edey is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game due to a migraine and will be a game-time decision.

Ty Jerome is out with a calf injury and is expected to miss 6-9 weeks.

Ja Morant remains sidelined with a right calf strain. He will miss at least two more weeks.

Javon Small is also out with a toe injury and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Brandon Clarke continues to recover from a knee issue.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has been out since October after undergoing a procedure on his left big toe.

Predicted starting lineups: Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies Jeremiah Fears Vince Williams Jr. Trey Murphy III Jaylen Wells Saddiq Bey Cedric Coward Zion Williamson Jaren Jackson Jr. Derik Queen Zach Edey (DD)

Where to watch & game info – Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Broadcast: In New Orleans, the game will air on the Pelicans’ regional sports network (GCSEN), which carries their local broadcasts throughout the season.

Streaming / National Access: Fans outside the local broadcast territory can watch the matchup on NBA League Pass. Depending on national scheduling for the 2025 NBA Cup, select markets may also get the game through national carriers involved in tournament coverage.

Game Preview & Prediction – Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

The Pelicans’ 143-130 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday was a win that snapped a nine-game losing streak. New Orleans’ offense worked in all phases. They scored their season-best totals in every quarter (37, 37, 34) and ended with their overall season high of 143 points. Of course, Zion Williamson’s presence was the biggest factor.

According to the NBA Cup game standings, the Grizzlies enter with a 2-1 record, whereas the Pelicans are 0-3 so far. If Pelican wins, the Grizzlies will lose their progression at the Cup games. Based on the record, the two teams met for the first time this season on October 23, with Memphis winning 128-122. That was led by Ja Morant’s 35 points, while Williamson had 27 points in response. Having said that, Memphis remains a formidable opponent, so expect a competitive, closely contested matchup.