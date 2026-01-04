Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Heat Latest Injury Report (Jan 4)

After a brief breather in between, the New Orleans Pelicans have been on a rough ride, losing six consecutive games. Now again, they desperately need a moment of inspiration as they travel to Miami to face the Heat at the Kaseya Center on Sunday, January 4. The only player capable of turning their fortunes has to be their All-Star forward, Zion Williamson, who has been putting up decent numbers despite missing several games due to injuries.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Miami Heat?

Fortunately for the Pelicans, their main man, Zion Williamson, is available to feature against the Miami Heat on Sunday. However, he has only played 20 out of the total 36 games for the Pelicans. He recorded 35 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks across 31 minutes against the Trail Blazers.

“Whatever the team needs me to do,” Williamson said, “I’m going to do it.”

There’s no question about his commitment, as he has been putting up great numbers since returning from a six-game absence due to an adductor injury. In his last 10 appearances, he is averaging 24.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals over 26.3 minutes per game.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson warms up with a smile before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center.

Even with his credentials, the Pelicans need a mammoth effort from the 25-year-old to pull off a win as they are additionally 2-12 in away games this season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat Injury Report

With Zion Williamson’s participation confirmed, let us take a deeper dive into the injury reports of both teams for Sunday’s showdown. The Pelicans have multiple players on the injury list, while the Miami Heat also have a couple of important players uncertain for this game.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

One of the primary reasons for the Pelicans’ struggle this season has to be their injury concerns. Fellow forward Trey Murphy III is listed as questionable for back soreness. Meanwhile, center Derek Queen also shares the same fate due to a quadriceps injury.

Both Herbert Jones (ankle) and Saddiq Bey (hip) are out of contention for Sunday’s game. Lastly, All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, who has averaged more than 20 points per game thrice in his NBA career, has yet to play a single game this season because of an Achilles injury. He is expected to return later this month.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The biggest concern for the Miami Heat is their star guard, Tyler Herro, listed as questionable for this game because of a toe injury. Similarly, there are uncertainties over Nikola Jovic, who is on the sidelines with a left groin contusion.

Jaime Jaquez Jr is also doubtful for this home game against the Pelicans, while Pelle Larsson is also listed as probable for the game. There will be more clarity on their availability as they inch closer to tip-off.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA injury reports, let us see the predicted starting lineups for the two teams for Sunday’s showdown.

New Orleans Pelicans Miami Heat Zion Williamson Bam Adebayo Bryce McGowens Andrew Wiggins Yves Missi Kel’el Ware Jordan Poole Tyler Herro* Jeremiah Fears Norman Powell

Once again, Zion Williamson will have to do the heavy lifting for the Pelicans if they are to have any chance to win against the Heat in Miami. On the other hand, if Tyler Herro suits up for the Heat, then it will be a massive boost for the hosts. Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell will also have crucial roles.

At 8-28, the Pelicans have the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst in the NBA this season. They recently suffered a 122-109 defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers. On the other hand, the Miami Heat are in a much better situation as they are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 19-16 record. But with Zion on the side, do not rule the Pelicans out of the game.