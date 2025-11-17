Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Thunder Injury Report, How to Watch & More (Nov. 17)

Two wins in thirteen games. Just when the Mavericks seemed troubled, the Pelicans arrived with an even rougher start. After opening with six straight losses and now dropping five more, including a tough fall to the Warriors, the Pelicans are giving up free points. Even a coaching change hasn’t sparked a turnaround. But this was supposed to be the Pelicans’ year, led by Zion Williamson. Instead, uncertainty around Zion’s presence looms large, and his availability is the central question heading into tonight’s matchup.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

The Pelicans may finally breathe easy. Zion Williamson is listed as questionable on Monday. The young star has played only five games so far, continuing an all-too-familiar pattern for a star who hasn’t enjoyed an injury-free season in four years. He was already ruled out for Sunday’s loss to the Warriors, and nothing about this season suggests a sudden return, but this might finally bring a ray of hope if the team decides to include him in the lineup.

Zion is dealing with a grade 1 left hamstring strain, an injury the Pelicans expected would sideline him for 7 to 10 days when announced on November 5. Hamstring issues are notoriously tricky, especially for someone who has battled the same problem in four straight seasons. But even before this setback, his physique had drawn criticism for not being in ideal NBA condition.

Pelicans vs Thunder Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Update

The Pelicans head into tonight’s matchup missing multiple rotation players.

Zion Williamson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday.

Jordan Poole is out with a quadriceps injury.

Dejounte Murray remains out due to an Achilles injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Update

Oklahoma City also carries a long injury list, but will it affect their five-game winning streak?

Alex Caruso is questionable with a hand injury.

Kenrich Williams is out with a knee injury.

Jalen Williams is out with a wrist injury.

Aaron Wiggins is out with a thigh injury.

Nikola Topic is out after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Thomas Sorber is out with a torn ACL.

Predicted lineups for Pelicans vs Thunder

Jeremiah Fears Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trey Murphy III Cason Wallace Herbert Jones Luguentz Dort Saddiq Bey Chet Holmgren Kevon Looney Isaiah Hartenstein

Where to Watch & Game Info

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Where to Watch: Regional broadcasts will air in both the Pelicans and Thunder markets, including Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSOK. National streaming will be available on NBA League Pass, with local availability depending on region.

Match preview & prediction

The Pelicans enter tonight’s matchup sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. Their offense has struggled to find rhythm, averaging just 108.2 points per game (worst in the league) while allowing over 121 points. Then there is looming uncertainty surrounding their star player. Overall, they are struggling, even though there’s hope Zion will return.

OKC, on the other hand, is on fire. Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing at an MVP level, averaging 32.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. It is safe to say that the Thunder will have a smooth victory over the Pelicans.