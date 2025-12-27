Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Suns Latest Injury Report (Dec 27)

Revenge is on the menu in New Orleans, but the Pelicans may have to seek it without their biggest star. The venue remains the same, Smoothie King Center. After Friday’s 108-113 loss, the hosts, the Pelicans, would love a solid comeback. They had Zion Williamson come off the bench and chip in 20 points. However, his presence on the team will be more crucial as they face Devin Booker & Co. once again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sitting on the second-last step in the Western Conference, New Orleans is gasping for breath, wins, and stability. Therefore, the pressing question remains: Will the fans get to see Zion Williamson play against the Suns on Saturday?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Zion Williamson playing against the Phoenix Suns?

Zion Williamson suiting up for the New Orleans Pelicans vs the Phoenix Suns matchup seems doubtful. Williamson has embraced a second-unit role as he eases back from injury. And the results have been encouraging. However, he is expected to sit out Saturday against the Suns due to injury management.

The Pelicans (8-24) have had the 25-year-old power forward for only 16 times so far. Even on Friday, he came off the bench and scored 20 points (5-10 FG, 10-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, and one block in 28 minutes.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 15, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Currently averaging 21.7 ppg, 5.9 rebs, and 3.7 asts, Zion remains the top prospect for the Pelicans. However, his availability has been a concerning matter for the franchise, as injuries continue to disrupt his progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans enter Saturday with key absences shaping the rotation. On 27 Dec, Herbert Jones remains sidelined as the ankle issue keeps the forward off the floor against Phoenix. Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray continues his long road back from an Achilles setback. On 25 Sep, Shams Charania shared optimism, suggesting a return shortly after New Year’s, offering hope for stability soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix Suns

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns counter with its own medical concerns ahead of the Dec 27 matchup. Grayson Allen will miss the contest as knee soreness rules him out. The backcourt depth thins further with Jalen Green still recovering from a hamstring strain. An update on 23 Dec set a reevaluation window of two to three weeks. Additionally, Koby Brea has been unavailable since 10 Dec despite recent G League fireworks.

Predicted starting lineup for New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans Pelicans Phoenix Suns Jeremiah Fears Collin Gillespie Trey Murphy III Devin Booker Micah Peavy Royce O’Neale/ Ryan Dunn Zion Williamson/ Saddiq Bey Dillon Brooks Derik Queen Mark Williams

Now, Saturday awaits an all-Western Conference matchup. It is a tough battle between the Pelicans and Suns, but who will emerge victorious at the end?