Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Trail Blazers Latest Injury Report (Dec 11)

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to end their seven-game losing streak as they host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Smoothie King Center. Both teams enter this matchup after suffering defeats, as the Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Blazers 119-96. On the other hand, the Pelicans lost in a nail-biting thriller against the San Antonio Spurs.

Rookie center Derik Queen starred for New Orleans against the Spurs with a 33-point triple-double, while Trey Murphy III emerged as the second leading scorer, as he recorded 32 points with three rebounds and four assists. Now, against a depleted Blazers lineup, the Pelicans will hope to find their first win in over two weeks.

Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Against the Trail Blazers?

The 2025-26 season has turned into a nightmare for the New Orleans Pelicans, who sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a dismal 3-22 record. A key reason behind this downward turn has been the absence of franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson, who will be out against the Trail Blazers.

The 2019 number one pick has missed considerable time and featured in just 10 games, recording 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Williamson began the 2025-26 season missing time with hamstring issues.

But as he made his comeback and played five of the last seven games, he was ruled out for an extended period after suffering an adductor strain and is set to be re-evaluated in three weeks. He faced a similar problem last season, missing 52 games with similar injuries. With these injuries continuing to be a glaring issue, the Pelicans could soon be forced to pull the plug on the Zion Williamson chapter in New Orleans.

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers Injury Report for (Dec 11)

PELICANS INJURY REPORT

Trey Alexander (G League two-way)–Out

Hunter Dickinson (G League two-way)–Out

Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture)–Out

Zion Williamson (right adductor strain)–Out

Jordan Poole (left quad strain)–Questionable

TRAIL BLAZERS INJURY REPORT

Donovan Clingan (left lower-leg contusion)–Out

Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear)–Out

Jrue Holiday (right calf strain) – Out

Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury)–Out

Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear)–Out

Blake Wesley (right foot fracture)–Out

Robert Williams III (illness)–Questionable

Hansen Yang (face contusion)–Questionable

Predicted Starting Lineups for Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (3-22)

Trey Murphy III

Saddiq Bey

Derik Queen

Herbert Jones

Jeremiah Fears

This lineup focuses on Derik Queen being the focal point of the offense, with the Pelicans looking to maximize his playmaking abilities. Queen was compared to three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and has so far presented flashes of being an offensive focal point by averaging 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (9-15)

Jerami Grant

Toumani Camara

Hansen Yang

Deni Avdija

Sidy Cissoko

This version of the Trail Blazers centers around Deni Avdija, who has emerged as a top contender for the Most Improved Player award with averages of 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. Alongside the Israeli star, Toumani Camara will be the defensive anchor of the team, and as he continues to grow into one of the best wing defenders in the league.

With the Portland Trail Blazers going through a mini-injury crisis, the New Orleans Pelicans have a major opportunity to end their losing streak by trusting their young core, now led by Trey Murphy III, who continues to excel as a leader in the absence of Zion Williamson.