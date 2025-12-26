Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Suns vs Pelicans Latest Injury Report (Dec 26)

It has been a season full of struggle for the New Orleans Pelicans, and in between, there was a phase where they won five consecutive games courtesy of Zion Williamson’s heroics, albeit from the starting lineup or from the bench.

However, the streak ended in their recent defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now they are again looking to bounce back when they welcome the in-form Phoenix Suns in New Orleans on Friday, December 26. Williamson’s availability and performance will be detrimental to turning the tide in the Pelicans’ favour.

Overall, the Pelicans are 14th in the Western Conference with an 8-23 record, and this is despite their recent surge in form. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are in a much better spot than their opponents. They are seventh in the West with a 16-13 record and look like a playoff team. The Suns recently outclassed the Lakers 108-132 as they are a superlative offensive unit.

Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight?

Zion Williamson is that one prodigy that everyone knows could be one of the faces of the NBA, but injuries have completely restricted his growth. However, even with his adductor issues this season, the Pelicans look like a much more formidable team when he is around. Fortunately, he is cleared off the injury list for Friday’s game against the Suns at home. But he may continue to come off the bench as a precautionary measure taken by the Pelicans to ease him back to action.

Nov 6, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Williamson played on the second night of the back-to-back against the Cavs as he recorded 26 points in only 21 minutes, along with five rebounds, one assist, and one steal as the Pelicans lost 118-141 to Cleveland.

Overall, he has featured in 18 games this season, putting up 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 53.1% from the field. He has been dominant on the court whenever he is healthy. He has been a big reason for their recent five-game winning streak.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Despite their recent streak, the Pelicans will have to punch way above their weight to even have a chance at beating the Suns. Therefore, they needed every help possible for Friday’s game. Now that we know that Williamson is fit and available for this game, we examine other injury reports for both teams.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Apart from a couple of absentees, the Phoenix Suns have a healthy roster for their trip to New Orleans. Grayson Allen is one of the two players out of contention for this game due to a knee injury, whereas Jalen Green, the other long-term absentee, who is suffering from a hamstring injury, will remain on the sidelines for the next 2-3 weeks or so.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Just like the Suns, the Pelicans also have a relatively small injury list for Friday’s game. The main surprise is Jordan Poole’s inclusion. The guard is questionable for the game as he is dealing with left ankle soreness.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray continues to remain on the sidelines with an Achilles concern and Herb Jones will also be unavailable after sustaining a right ankle sprain.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Based on the current injury report, here is the predicted starting five for both teams:

Suns talisman Devin Booker, who is averaging more than 25 points a game this season, will look to take the attack to the Pelicans, and it will be on the hosts to find a way to keep him quiet. Meanwhile, the Pelicans may just continue with the formula of introducing Zion Williamson off the bench as long as he is on a minutes restriction and not fully fit to start.

Overall, this could be an exciting game with the Suns starting as favourites. Who do you think will finish on top?