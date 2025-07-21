Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Truth on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Cold Past Relationship

A collection of superstars has etched their legacies as champions over these past seven seasons. Each time, the man with the mantle has been different. In the case of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his run lamented a team-driven approach. He hoisted the Finals MVP, but didn’t fail to praise his teammates. “Best basketball team in the world,” that’s what matters to the reigning NBA MVP. That is also what makes him unique.

Isaiah Hartenstein has played with many big names. In Houston, a prime James Harden accompanied him. His last stint with New York saw the Knicks rise through Brunson. But only with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did he see a championship at the end of the season. “He has no ego,” Hartenstein said about his teammate to Paul George.

He recalls several moments through the season. After missing on a potential SGA assist, Hartenstein apologized to the Thunder cornerstone. But his message to him and all of his teammates remains ‘consistent’. “He’s like, I don’t care. Like, I just want to win. I just want to win. So do whatever you need,” Hartenstein shared.

So the big numbers that Shai often ends up with, none of it is achievement-oriented. SGA stays in the “flow” of the game. However, it’s not just huge individual scores where his flow state impacts the game. Isaiah Hartenstein is particularly impressed with SGA’s defensive efforts.

via Imago Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) prepares to shoot a free-throw basket during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“He plays defense. Like, you can’t just go pick on him. And he tries on defense. It’s not like, oh, I’m going to add this like ISO for five seconds. I’m tired. I’m going to just chill on defense. He doesn’t do that. And I think when you see that, it just again gives us the push, gives us the confidence that he’s going to do it on both sides of the court,” the former Knicks center said on Podcast P.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is more than just a matchup problem. He can swing momentum when his defense is at its most lethal. His Game 7 performance against the Pacers was an example. Over the entire series, his 1.6 blocks per game were the most among all the players in the Finals while also ranking third in steals with nearly 2.

That’s the reason the Oklahoma City Thunder faction feels rejuvenated with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor. Every surgical move is to benefit the outcome, not his ego. It’s always been about the team with SGA. And that’s how the Thunder and Hartenstein captured their first title.

Isaiah Hartenstein’s past with SGA

This was the first time Hartenstein played together with SGA during his NBA career. But their paths crossed before. It all happened before either of them stepped foot in the league. At the Nike Hoop Summit in 2017, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hartenstein both played for Team World. And his first experience with his now-teammate was pleasant.

“So Shai was cool. We talked back in the day, we were cool,” he told Paul George and the crew.

But from watching his game back then, Hartenstein didn’t foresee the juggernaut success Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would have. But there was another Thunder member whom Hartenstein couldn’t project would even be his friend. Lu Dort was also playing for the team. And he made a mistake that the Thunder center still teases him for.

“I was like, yo, what’s up? He looked at me, kept doing this thing. I’m like, to this day, I give him a hard time every time. I’m like, bro, you could at least say like, yo, what’s up? He’s like, I didn’t speak English. I’m like, bro, you can say hi,” he shared on Podcast P. Years later, their dynamic on the floor was key to the Thunder.

Dort has become a notorious defender, using his strength to unsettle ball handlers. On the other hand, Hartenstein’s versatility fuels their tandem. The Thunder’s defense was unflappable, and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the wheel, a championship was the only goal. Now, the team is closer than ever and slated for a season of title defense.

