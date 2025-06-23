Isaiah Hartenstein Steals Kevin Durant’s Heart as Rockets Star Sends Message to OKC

After 17 seasons of chasing glory, it finally happened—the rain poured inside the Paycom Center, but not the kind you’d expect. Blue-and-orange confetti showered the court as the final buzzer sealed the Thunder’s 103-91 Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. The noise was deafening, but the moment was history in the making. OKC had finally done it—champions at last.

Naturally, Indiana fans didn’t hang around for the celebration. They quietly slipped out, leaving behind a sea of blue that stayed loud and proud. On the court, the Thunder players wasted no time pulling on those long-awaited T-shirts that read one simple truth in bold letters — NBA Champions. That statement, now stitched across their chests, finally matched the reality they’d dreamed of since 2008.

Yet, despite the fireworks, the thunderous cheers, and the on-court madness, it wasn’t just the trophy that stole the spotlight. Interestingly, a tiny moment melted hearts across the league. Isaiah Hartenstein, now an OKC hero, had his son on draped around his shoulders during his courtside interview. While the crowd roared and the music blared, his son was sound asleep—completely unfazed by the surrounding chaos. Even Kevin Durant noticed the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And KD jumped on X to show some love. “Lil Hartenstein is slumped 😂😂😂 congrats Okc,” he posted. The image of Hartenstein cradling his snoozing son while answering questions felt more powerful than any stat line. However, Hartenstein wasn’t just about dad goals. He put in the work too.

AD

In 19 minutes, he dropped 7 points, grabbed 9 boards, and dished out 4 assists—a key contributor to the win. And throughout the season, the numbers backed it up: 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 57 games. So yeah, while OKC celebrated its first-ever championship, Isaiah Hartenstein carved out a chapter of his own—with stats in the box and his son in his arms.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Durant always knew this OKC was special

On Sunday night, OKC fans got the redemption they’d waited 13 years for, as the Thunder clinched the title with a 103-91 win over the Pacers. That explosive third quarter? Vintage OKC energy. SGA not only led them to their first championship since the 2012 heartbreak, but did it against all odds—something even Kevin Durant, Russ, and James Harden couldn’t pull off in their prime.

But of course, back then, Durant felt he had to take a different route. After years of coming close but falling short, KD joined a 73-win Warriors squad, a move that would haunt his legacy. It instantly turned him into the NBA’s ultimate villain. And if you asked OKC fans? They never really let that slide. That decision still stings, even if the rings followed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Durant clearly sees something special in today’s squad. When asked on X if the current Thunder team stacks up to his 2012 crew, KD didn’t hold back: “Im not big on hypotheticals so idk but this 2025 thunder team, they are historically great. Great shooting all across the board, efficient go to scorer in deuce, size and athleticism all across the board, versatility, shooting big and bruiser big, great coaching. Just a flat out perfectly crafted unit. I f–k with their approach to basketball. They are puttin together great film to learn from.”

Coming from a guy who’s been on super teams, that’s high praise. And turns out, he was spot on. OKC finished the season 68-14, grabbed the top seed in the West, and stormed past Memphis, Denver, Minnesota, and Indiana to make history.