What Is Isaiah Stewart’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Detroit Pistons and Career Earnings

That grit-and-grind identity that Isaiah Stewart brings to the floor? It’s paying off—literally. From day one, “Beef Stew” made it clear he wasn’t going to be your average rookie. He came in with that blue-collar, no-nonsense energy that Detroit fans live for. Whether it’s battling in the paint, switching on guards, or setting hard screens, his impact isn’t always flashy—but it’s felt.

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Stewart’s defensive prowess has been widely noticed. The opponents have a hard time scoring against him, and the city loves him. Stewart is said to be a perfect embodiment of Detroit’s values of resilience and grit. So, where has all this taken the ‘Beef Stew’? Let’s take a peek at his financial uplift.

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What is Isaiah Stewart’s Net Worth?

Isaiah Stewart’s net worth is estimated between $8 million and $10 million today. That number reflects his NBA salary, endorsements, and early investment decisions combined. He entered the league in 2020, starting with a modest rookie-scale contract. Over four years, he earned roughly $15 million from that first deal. His earnings jumped significantly after he recently signed a $60 million extension. That contract changed his financial position, instantly giving him long-term income security.

He now earns about $15 million annually, which steadily builds his overall wealth. Off the court, endorsement deals contribute additional income streams each year. He signed with Puma early, joining a growing basketball roster. Later, he added a deal with Xero Shoes, expanding his brand appeal. These deals might not be massive yet, but they steadily grow.

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He also invested in real estate, purchasing property worth around $2 million. That move shows long-term thinking beyond basketball earnings alone. By 2028, his total career earnings could comfortably approach $90 million. His net worth will likely grow alongside his role in Detroit’s future.

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Isaiah Stewart’s Contract

Isaiah Stewart currently plays under a four-year, $60 million rookie extension. The deal started in the 2024–25 season after his rookie contract ended. It guarantees the full amount, reflecting Detroit’s belief in his long-term value. He earns $15 million annually over the life of the contract. From 2024–25 through 2026–27, his salary remains steady.

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The 2027–28 season includes a club option, giving Detroit flexibility moving forward. If exercised, he will complete the full $60 million total earnings package. This deal positions him as a foundational player within Detroit’s rebuilding timeline.

Isaiah Stewart’s Salary

Isaiah Stewart earns $15 million annually under his current contract structure. His salary remains consistent each season, unlike escalating superstar max deals elsewhere. Bonuses are usually tied to team success, playoffs, and individual performance benchmarks. Though not publicly detailed, incentives can slightly boost his annual earnings.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses Detroit Pistons 2024–25 $15,000,000 Performance incentives Detroit Pistons 2025–26 $15,000,000 Playoff bonuses Detroit Pistons 2026–27 $15,000,000 Award-based incentives Detroit Pistons 2027–28 $15,000,000 Club option incentives

His cap hit matches his salary, simplifying Detroit’s payroll planning each season. Compared to elite stars, his salary feels modest but still very significant. As his role grows, future contracts could include higher annual earnings potential.

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Isaiah Stewart’s Career Earnings

Isaiah Stewart has earned approximately $30 million from NBA salaries so far. His rookie contract paid about $15.1 million across four steady developmental seasons. That deal began after he was drafted 16th overall in 2020. Though originally picked by Portland, he quickly landed with Detroit on draft night. His rookie years focused on defense, rebounding, and building his NBA identity. During that period, his earnings remained modest compared to top draft selections.

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However, his impact on the court steadily increased with each passing season. In 2023, Detroit rewarded him with a four-year $60 million extension. That contract marked a major financial turning point in his career trajectory. Starting in 2024, he began earning $15 million annually under this new deal.

By the end of this contract, his total NBA earnings could reach $90 million. Endorsements add extra income, though still smaller compared to superstar-level deals. His real estate investment also contributes to long-term financial growth beyond basketball. With consistent play, his next contract could significantly increase lifetime earnings totals.

Isaiah Stewart’s College and Professional Career

Isaiah Stewart played college basketball at the University of Washington for one season. He averaged strong numbers early, showcasing rebounding dominance and interior scoring ability. His physical style made him one of the most reliable big men nationally.

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During the 2020 NBA Draft, he was initially selected 16th overall. He quickly joined the Detroit Pistons through a draft-night trade scenario. His rookie season highlighted toughness, hustle, and defensive intensity throughout the season.

Over time, he gradually expanded his offensive skills, including perimeter shooting. Coaches valued his effort, leadership, and willingness to embrace physical matchups inside. He became a fan favorite, symbolizing Detroit’s hardworking basketball culture.

Isaiah Stewart’s Brand Endorsements

Isaiah Stewart’s endorsements reflect his personality, which is practical, focused, and quietly confident overall. He prefers meaningful partnerships rather than aggressively chasing every available commercial opportunity.

Brand Type Signed (Approx) Puma Apparel/Shoes 2020 Xero Shoes Footwear 2025

His partnership with Puma began right after entering the NBA in 2020. That deal placed him among emerging young players building their commercial presence. Later, he joined Xero Shoes, focusing on performance and natural movement footwear. He even spoke about feeling more grounded while playing in their shoes.

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These endorsements may not match superstar deals, but they steadily build value. As his profile rises, more brands could align with his hardworking image. His marketability grows alongside Detroit’s progress and his evolving on-court role.