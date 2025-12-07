Isaiah Stewart Ridicules Doc Rivers’ Defensive Scheme as Bucks Struggle Against Pistons

Depth – a term that we’ve repeatedly heard this season. Every team has been on an unforgiving schedule, but the Detroit Pistons’ depth is responsible for their 19-5 start. With the Milwaukee Bucks missing Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight, they needed to get creative with ways to slow the Pistons down. But halfway through the game, Isaiah Stewart had no qualms speaking the truth about Doc Rivers’ strategy.

“Just break it,” Stewart said of the Bucks’ zone defense. “It ain’t really a hard zone. We just gotta move them around. It’s a grown man game. They out here playing zone. They don’t wanna match up against us.”

The Pistons shot 20 of 35 from the floor in the first half, including 7 of 14 from deep. But it didn’t give them a massive advantage because of their 13 turnovers that gifted the Bucks 20 points.

Cade Cunningham scored 15 points, Porter had 19 points, and Stewart had 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field. While everybody watching honestly expected better from the Bucks, it was always going to be an uphill battle without Antetokounmpo.

The Pistons began the third quarter on a 13-3 run, further widening the gap. By the fourth, the Bucks trailed by as much as 25 points before both teams emptied their benches.

Stewart, coming off an ejection from the last time he faced the Bucks, finished with 19 points on Saturday. He became one of four Pistons players to hit at least three triples. Seven of them scored in double digits, and three of those stars came from the bench.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers admitted in the post-game press conference that the issue was far beyond zone defense or lack of action. Rivers, in fact, warned his team to expect more pick-and-rolls after the 113-109 win on Wednesday.

“I think that was more mental fatigue,” Doc Rivers said.

The Pistons faced the same opponent earlier this week with similar circumstances. Rivers’ zone defense had limited their Eastern rivals’ paint production. But, needless to say, the Pistons found a way to attack those defensive gaps, moving fluently on and off the ball.

Credit to another Cunningham double-double with a mere three turnovers. They ended the game with 15 turnovers, committing just two in the second half. Call it the magic portion, but that was key to the Pistons winning the second game of a back-to-back. They’ve won each of their last four on the second night of back-to-back games by a combined 25 points!

Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff praised his team, revealing they’re “willing to do hard things.”

The Pistons are off to a phenomenal start to their season, but now the focus shifts to the Bucks, who, first, are without their franchise star and, second, he may end up leaving for good.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury and rumored need to exit complicates Doc Rivers’ issues

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made the headlines for, let’s say, passionate reasons in recent times. But an injury appears to have come along the way. Rivers revealed yesterday that Antetokounmpo would require closer to four weeks to recover from the strained calf.

The initial diagnosis projected a two-to-four-week rehab period, but Doc Rivers is not in a major hurry to get his franchise ace back. He mentioned wanting to do this the right way, even if it frustrates Antetokounmpo.

For fact, though, after the Pistons loss, the Bucks are 1-7 without the 2x MVP. That crisis deepens with AJ Green currently day-to-day on the sidelines.

In the last few days, Rivers has repeatedly mentioned the upcoming break for his team. He intends to give his players two days off, even if necessary, to get out of town for a breather. That should help the team, which is currently 10-15, shouldn’t it?

On the other hand, bear in mind that missing the four weeks could put Antetokounmpo’s 65-game eligibility for end-of-season awards in jeopardy. He’s been a first-team All-NBA selection and in the top five in MVP voting for seven consecutive seasons.

That, coupled with the player’s reported interest in moving on from Milwaukee, will really not be doing that locker room atmosphere any favors.

Doc Rivers straightaway denied the rumors and Antetokounmpo downplayed them too.

The player’s most recent comment on the trade saga came through NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

“I want to run through a wall, make things work, get healthy, and try to be there for my team,” Antetokounmpo said of his personal and professional situation.