Isaiah Thomas Reunites With Celtics After Bitter Exit, Takes on New Role Ahead of 2027 Season

In December, Isaiah Thomas returned to thunderous applause while watching from the sidelines. Now the former Boston Celtics legend has an official title, and it will be a key role to steer the franchise in the right direction. Fortunately for Beantown, the bitter exit from 9 years ago has played no part in IT’s return.

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“According to league sources, Thomas has been hired as a pro and college scout for the Celtics, said Adam Himmelsbach from the Boston Globe. “He will be based in the Seattle area, his hometown, giving president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reinforcements on the West Coast. The team’s regional scouting staff includes former Hawks executive Derek Pierce, who is based in the Atlanta area, and Keandre Ashley, who is in Dallas. Benas Matkevicius leads the Celtics’ international scouting operation.”

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In fact, Isaiah Thomas was present with team executives during this week’s NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. The majority of the work for this year’s draft is already done as Boston owns the no. 27 and no. 40 picks. But IT’s addition will be huge, and his inputs could lead to better and sharper recruitment. Let’s not forget, franchises around the NBA considered adding Thomas. The 37-year-old veteran point guard played in the G League just last year and also had his last stint in the NBA with the Suns in 2024. But the 2x All-Star is seemingly ready for the next chapter of his basketball journey, with the Celtics once again.

Thomas was acquired from the Suns in February 2015 and almost instantly revitalized Boston. He reached the postseason three times, and Brad Stevens then even credited him with helping establish the culture. His best NBA season was with the Celtics in the 2016-17 campaign, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per contest, when he also finished fifth in MVP voting and was named second-team All-NBA. That’s why a few months ago, it was only love for Isaiah Thomas.

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He received a standing ovation from the TD Garden in December 2025. The head coach was particularly speaking highly of the impact that IT left on the city and on the team. “He’s done so much for the city and really for the organization,” Joe Mazzulla described Thomas to Celtics Wire. “When you’re a high-character guy, people appreciate you and you’re able to leave the place a little better than you found it.” The appreciation from the coach and love of the fans certainly played a part in healing the wounds.

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Why was Isaiah Thomas bitter in the first place?

His MVP-like season helped the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals that year, before a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Then, suddenly, the fan favorite was traded in the summer of 2017 in the blockbuster deal that sent him, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and an unprotected 2018 first-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving. It was an emotional moment because of what had transpired in his personal life.

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Isaiah Thomas played the above-mentioned playoffs just days after the death of his sister. So, he left his grieving just to deliver a title for the franchise. But the trade left him distraught. “What hurt me the most was that nothing was explained to me. If you tell me: ‘This could worsen, this is what you have,’ then it’s my decision to take the risk. But none of that was told to me,” Thomas commented. “I kept pushing forward thinking, ‘Okay, I have a bone bruise, I can handle it like I have done my whole life.’ I was injected to play the series against the Wizards. I was injected three times, once each round.”

Thomas admitted that even years ago, there was no resentment, especially towards the fans. “It was a learning experience for me. I have a true love for Boston and everyone in that organization, but it definitely was not the right way to handle things.” He was expecting a max contract that never came, and there was no explanation. A return last year made him feel respected again, and that could have swayed the decision to stick with the Beantown.