“Isn’t Trippin’ Over It at All”: Anthony Edwards Unbothered About Failing to Get Exemption Like Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham

The NBA heard Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham’s plea, despite 64 appearances, and found a way to reward them. But when Anthony Edwards filed an Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge, the league turned him down. Anger seems like the only emotion when harsh rules take away the only remaining chance to re-enter the MVP and All-NBA race. However, Ant is different in that case.

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Shams Charania shared the statement from Edwards’ business manager, Justin Holland. “Anthony and I appreciate the PA appealing his case. For me personally, I’m a bit confused at the clemency for Cade, who missed time for something that happened on the court, and not Ant, who missed time for an infection, but ultimately, you already know Ant isn’t trippin over it AT ALL.”

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Holland added, “He was mad he didn’t get to 65, but not because he missed out on awards, he was mad because it meant he didn’t get to play in all 82 – which is what he always tries to do for his teammates and fans. You know the only thing he wants is a ring!”

Simply put, the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star is solely focusing on winning the title now. They finished 6th in the 2025-26 regular season with a 49-33 record. Meanwhile, Edwards appeared in 61 games, averaging 28.8/5.0/3.7. As you can guess, he fell short of the 65-game requirement.

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Moreover, Ant missed 11 of Minnesota’s final 14 games with lingering knee pain. When he filed the appeal, an independent arbitrator ruled against him, closing his season without awards. He had made the All-NBA second team in the last two years after playing 79 games. He pushed the team into two consecutive Western Conference Finals, too. But now, Edwards, unlike Luka Doncic, will watch the honors race unfold from the outside.

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Meanwhile, players like Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic barely made it to the list, playing exactly 65 games each. Therefore, Anthony Edwards now blurs the line between rule and exception. However, while the Wolves superstar decided to stay calm, his head coach, Chris Finch, spoke up.

Chris Finch gave his opinion on Anthony Edwards’ case

The NBA’s decision on Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham’s complaints left many stunned. Minnesota felt especially aggrieved. Anthony Edwards did not get the same outcome. Meanwhile, Chris Finch openly showed frustration with how things played out. Finch said, “It sure would be nice to hear an explanation as to why Anthony was denied his 65 games, particularly when you look at the history of Anthony, who plays all the time and has played all the time.”

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He further continued, “I’m not sure why we have a rule if we can have an appeals process that is overturned in two-thirds of cases that were held before it. It feels more like a suggestion than a rule.” At the same time, he made sure not to demean the other candidates in the contest.

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Imago Dec 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch talks with guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“Again, those guys are super deserving, and their injuries are legitimate,” Finch shared. “It has nothing to do with them, but so are Anthony’s and Anthony’s situation. We’ve never rested him. That’s not how he’s been. It just feels a little unfortunate that he was the only one left out.”

The league’s inconsistency has sparked real frustration around Anthony Edwards’ case. Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham saw relief through appeals, while Edwards faced rejection despite similar arguments. Moreover, Minnesota questioned the fairness of the process, and Chris Finch pushed for clarity and defended his star. However, Edwards stayed focused, and ultimately, only winning matters to him now.