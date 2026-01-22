Israeli NBA Star Deni Avdija Slams Ignorant Hate, Defends His Identity

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija has drawn increasing attention this season, both for his growing role on the court and for his willingness to speak candidly off it. In a recent interview, Avdija opened up about an intensely personal subject—one tied to his background, nationality, and heritage—addressing misconceptions that continue to follow him.

“I’ll be honest: What do people expect me to do?” Avdija told Jason Quick of The Athletic in a recent interview. “This is my country, where I was born, where I grew up. I love my country; there are a lot of great things about my country. But obviously, not everyone is educated and knows what is going on, and that’s what pisses me off.”

With him having his best season to date, the forward has earned serious consideration for the Most Improved Player award as well as what is likely to be his first All-Star selection.

He was one of the leaders in fan voting, outdoing superstars like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and James Harden, and many have connected it to the massive Israeli fanbase he has cultivated in his home country.

As his on-court profile has grown, Avdija has said that the hostility from critics has extended beyond basketball. In his remarks, he made it clear that he thought that the hate was “for no reason,” and he didn’t get the credit he was due because of “what I stand for.”

“If you are educated and know what is going on, it’s fine to say what you think and say who you think is right or wrong,” Avdija continued.

“But if you are not educated and you are not part of the Middle East, and you don’t understand how long this goes back and understand the consequences and everything … just don’t say anything.”

Why Deni Avdija Draws a Line Between Performance and Nationality

Deni Avdija’s remarks reflect a broader theme he has returned to repeatedly: separating his on-court production from his identity as an Israeli citizen.

He made it clear that while it is understandable that his background draws attention, he doesn’t see himself as a representative or a decision-maker in global affairs.

The comments add the Blazers forward to the growing list of players who have spoken about navigating the public scrutiny that extends beyond the court.

Avdija also expressed frustration with being linked to politics when he performs well, something that comes up repeatedly in online reactions to his outstanding performances or the recent high All-Star voting.

He told Quick that he understands his platform for discussing these issues is larger than most, but he doesn’t think that requires him to broadcast his opinion.

“I’m a proud Israeli, because that’s where I grew up,” Avdija concluded. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for Israel and the support the people and fans gave me. But all the extra stuff around it? It’s just unnecessary.”

Avdija has expressed concern for his homeland in previous interviews, including during his time with the Washington Wizards, a period of heightened tension and conflict in the Middle East, and has hoped for a quick resolution.