“It Becomes Intimidating”: LeBron James Explains What People Misunderstand About Jaylen Brown

Before his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James had already grown closer to new teammate Jaylen Brown. While speaking with Steve Nash on Mind the Game, James explained why he believes Brown is sometimes misunderstood because of his personality and independent approach.

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James believes people sometimes misunderstand Brown, and that misunderstanding can make them feel intimidated by him.

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“When it becomes misunderstood, then it becomes intimidating, and people look at it as like, ‘I don’t want to be around that,’ because they feel intimidated by it,” James said on Mind the Game with Steve Nash.

James explained that Brown’s personality can make some people uncomfortable because he does not always act the way people expect him to.

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“I just think anytime someone kind of moves to their own beat, it makes people uncomfortable. He has his own voice. He moves to the sound of his own beat. It makes people uncomfortable because it’s not what everyone’s accustomed to,” James said.

Brown is comfortable sharing his opinions and doing things his own way. James said this can sometimes make people misunderstand Brown. However, James also admitted that he may not have the full picture yet and needs more time to know his new teammate.

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“Am I right? I don’t know. I’m going to spend some time and get an opportunity to be around him even more,” James said.

The two players have already spent time together during the offseason. James said they have worked out together three or four times and have stayed in touch.

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“We’ve worked out three or four times this offseason. We’ve been in communication because we’re two of the guys on the team that’s been through the foxhole and been through the ringer of what it takes from the moment we step on the court for training camp to the moment we raise that Larry O’Brien trophy,” James said.

James pointed to their experience in the NBA playoffs. Brown has played deep into the playoffs with Boston, while James has spent most of his career competing at the highest level.

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“We know what it takes. So, just trying to make sure we’re on the same page and have everybody else on the same page, but it’s been nothing but good, you know, good interaction with JB,” James added.

That connection could become important for Philadelphia. The 76ers now have Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James as key pieces of their team.

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Philadelphia made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when it acquired Brown from the Boston Celtics. The trade involved Paul George and draft picks.

Brown’s arrival also played a role in James’ decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and join Philadelphia. James said Brown was one of the things that caught his attention.

“The JB trade too, that was another piece that nobody I don’t think anybody seen coming,” James said. “I think people saw that something was going to happen there, but I didn’t I don’t think anybody thought that it would be Philly that would be part of that trade package.”

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LeBron James also praised Brown for more than just his scoring.

“I love the way he approaches the game too, you know, on both sides of the floor, what he brings to the game. His insight on the game,” James said.

James then returned to the idea that people sometimes misunderstand Brown because of his personality.

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“I watched him, you know, kind of misunderstood, and that is absolutely okay. I don’t I think we are all individuals for a reason. Like, you know what I’m saying? And everyone’s always trying to put everybody in the same box, and I love what he stands for and what he brings uh to the table,” James said.

Brown will now enter his 11th NBA season. He spent his first 10 seasons with Boston after the Celtics selected him No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He has since become a five-time All-Star and played a key role in Boston’s 2024 championship.

Brown also had the best scoring season of his career last season. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Now, Brown has a new challenge in Philadelphia alongside James, Embiid and Maxey. James has already praised Brown’s personality and the way he plays the game.

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Still, the two teammates are only starting to know each other better.

If James is right about Brown, understanding what makes him different could become just as important as what he does on the court.

What do you think? Will Brown and James do to help the Sixers win their first title after 1983? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.