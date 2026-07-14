“It Could Be Part of the Tribute Video”: Bam Adebayo’s Shot at Tyler Herro Was Just a Love Tap, Says NBA Insider

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat are all doing their best to move past the drama, but the fallout from that Vegas incident just won’t seem to die down. Shortly after Shams Charania reported that Herro won’t be taking any legal action against his former teammate, the ESPN crew lightened the mood in the studio with a pretty funny take on the whole thing, one that might actually give Adam Silver something to smile about when it comes to those nagging NBA ratings concerns.

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Charania confirmed that surveillance footage of the incident is available and may be reviewed as part of internal disciplinary action. Whether it will be made public is not known. But ESPN veteran Tim MacMahon joked that the entire sequence could serve as the highlight when Herro eventually makes his emotional return to South Florida in a Bucks uniform.

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“I hope that surveillance video will be seen, maybe it could be part of the tribute video when Tyler Herro returns to Milwaukee [he meant Miami],” MacMahon stated and left Kendrick Perkins wheezing with laughter.

He added, “Clearly, clearly it was just a little love tap from Bam because look at Bam’s arms! Come on now. If Bam wanted to wind up and throw Herro a punch this is gonna be Draymond on Jordan Poole type of situation.”

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Perk was also in agreement with MacMahon that the practice court fight is not a crisis. In fact, MacMahon took advantage of the Summer League venue and jokingly pitched a brand-new revenue stream for the league to capitalize on all the offseason friction going on everywhere.

“So, now my deal is this. I’ve got a suggestion for the league,” MacMahon pitched to Perk. “I’m all about trying to get the salaries up, get that revenue up. And so, Perk, I think you might like this. If players got beef, they all go to Vegas during the summer. Let’s incorporate it into the halftime shows. Okay. If Bam’s got beef with Tyler Herro, you challenge them to a boxing match.”

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When host Malika Andrews asked if he meant a “sanctioned event,” MacMahon doubled down. “Yeah… put a headgear on. We care about player safety, but let him go around,” he said and extended the concept to other league rivalries.

“Jaylen Brown, you feel some sort of way about the way things ended in Boston. Call Jayson Tatum out. We can get a ring out there or maybe just do it like little… the half-court logo. Let him go a little bit. Three-minute rounds, you know, let them get their aggression out… hey, we’ll televise it on ESPN. I can promise you that. It’ll boost ticket sales… I’ll referee the damn thing.”

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While MacMahon’s boxing pitch kept the studio laughing, it has become the dominant storyline of the 2026 offseason, with concerns about what happens when the Bucks and Heat do face off in the regular season.

Adebayo confronted Herro at a Las Vegas hotel gym before the Bucks-Heat Summer League game on July 10. Words were exchanged, and Adebayo threw a punch at Herro’s face.

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There were no visuals of the incident. Everything came through witnesses and was reported by Shams Charania and other NBA insiders.

But it’s still unclear what the Bucks and Heat will do with the surveillance footage. An offseason altercation is handled by the respective teams. But Herro’s been on the Bucks roster for only four days as of that incident.

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Charania indicated that neither player seems interested in letting this drag out. His understanding, as he put it, is that both Herro and Adebayo are ready to put the situation behind them and for now, Herro isn’t taking any legal action against his former teammate.

MacMahon’s lighthearted suggestion on what to do with that footage pretty much reflects the general sentiment on this incident. The NBA world only wants to see how the Bucks and Heat perform after the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.