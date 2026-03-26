“It Is Working”: Adam Silver Doubles Down on 65-Game Rule Despite NBPA’s Plea After Cade Cunningham’s Injury

A collapsed lung issue has caused Cade Cunningham’s qualification for the personal accolade to be under threat. The Detroit Pistons star is just 4 games shy, so his agent and the entire NBPA came in support to amend the 65-game rule. But Commissioner Adam Silver viewed this differently and was happy with the current rule.

“We always knew when there’s a line you draw, that somebody’s going to fall on the other side of that line,” Silver said Wednesday at a news conference, which The Athletic reported. “And it may feel unfair in that particular instance. Let’s see what happens at the end of this year. By the way, Cade Cunningham is an incredible player. I’m sorry that he’s injured and can’t wait to see him back on the floor, but we also have to remember that to the extent that one player is no longer eligible, some other player will then be All-NBA and will slot into that spot. So I’m not ready to stand here saying I don’t think it’s working. I think it is working.”

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The rule, implemented in the 2023-24 season, requires players to appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for major awards such as MVP, All-NBA, and Defensive Player of the Year. With 61 games played, Cunningham is at risk as the Pistons play 9 more before the regular season ends. Despite this, the commissioner was very clear and addressed the NBPA’s plea.

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The NBPA called for the rule to be abolished. “Cade Cunningham‘s potential ineligibility for postseason awards after a career-defining season is a clear indictment of the 65-game rule and yet another example of why it must be abolished or reformed to create an exception for significant injuries,” the union said through a spokesperson. “Since its implementation, far too many deserving players have been unfairly disqualified from end-of-season honors by this arbitrary and overly rigid quota.”

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It’s not just Cade Cunningham’s predicament. But Denver’s Nikola Jokic and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, both of whom are MVP contenders, are also treading the line of disqualification. The Joker can miss only one game, while Wemby can miss just two. That’s why the demand for change. But with Silver’s comments, the Commissioner seems in no mood to change Cunningham’s fate.

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The rule book allows for exception but sadly, the Pistons star is not eligible for that, either. Any player who plays at least 62 games, and the doctors would have to rule out the players through May 31.

Cade Cunningham gets a return boost

A collapsed lung issue meant that the Pistons star was supposed to miss an “extended period.” Usually, the recovery phase typically takes 3-6 weeks, depending on the severity and degree of treatment. It will be around the playoffs when Cade Cunningham finally makes his return.

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“I’m told that the Detroit Pistons are optimistic,” said Shams Charania on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “And there is hope internally that Cade Cunningham would be able to return on time for the start of the NBA playoffs. “But right now, he’s just one week removed from the collapsed lung, so he’s still in the recovery process. He’s starting to do some small steps in the facility, do some small light work in the weight room, but he still has to recover from the collapsed lung.”

Even veteran Draymond Green was against the league’s strict rules of 65-game eligibility. Since Cunningham has been instrumental in leading the Pistons at the top in the East. He has done so with averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. But even this impressive stat line seemingly won’t be rewarded by the NBA.