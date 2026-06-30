“It Leaves Optionality”: Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Declining Warriors’ $27.7M Contract

Fresh off his first NBA championship in 2015, Draymond Green had every reason to chase the biggest payday of his career. The Golden State Warriors forward was eligible for a 5 year, $94 million extension and could have pushed for even more as one of the league’s fastest rising stars. Instead, Green willingly left $12 million on the table. While many second round picks chase every dollar, he chose something bigger, giving the Dubs a better chance to keep building a championship dynasty.

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Eleven years later, Green hasn’t changed his mentality. On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 36-year-old his $27.7 million player option for the 2026-27 season with the Warriors. This means, he is now an unrestricted free agent. With this public decision, Green has helped the front office remove his salary from the books, and clear around $15 million. Thus, giving the team enough space to enter the open market agressively. But why did Green take such a call?

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“When in a position to try to help better our team, to try to help better this organization, I’m always intrigued by that route. So opting out, I think for us, it leaves optionality. It gives optionality. It allows to possibly do some things,” Draymond said on The Draymond Green Show. “Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, the ownership group has never been one to shy away from doing things that help this team get better and if I can stand on that same side and have a hand in helping this organization be in a better position, I’m always willing to do that.”

Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He simply means that declining the player option is going to give the Warriors more flexibility to explore different paths. Draymond had made it easier for them to pursue Kevin Durant in 2016 thanks to his $12 million paycut. At the same time, the 2017 DPOY doesn’t know what’s next for him. The Warriors and Green can now discuss what works best for both sides before making any long-term decision.

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At the same time, Green pointed out a few more reasons behind his decision. “I’ve always taken the approach of working with the organization. I’ve been in one place for 14 years. It’s more of a family to me than anything,” he said. “Like you’re talking people I’ve been in relationships with over the course of the last 14 years. I view Golden State more like Michigan State, like it’s more like an alma mater to me as I’ve been somewhere for 14 years.”

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Meanwhile, experts and insiders believe that Warriors will reunite with Draymond Green in the next season. However, the length of his new contract, first-year salary and full contract amount requires serious discussion.

Draymond Green might have opened the path for an Anthony Davis-LeBron James reunion

Now, the Warriors are bringing back Kristaps Porzingis. He signed a 2 year, $40 million deal with a player option for the second season. That signing tightens their cap situation, sure. However Draymond Green declining his $27.7 million player option has created fresh flexibility. Because of that, the Warriors still have ways to chase LeBron James with the full $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception. According to insider Kevin O’Connor, the front office is also eyeing Anthony Davis to reunite him with James after their 2020 Lakers title run.

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However, fitting everyone under the cap will take careful maneuvering. Stephen Curry is owed more than $62.5 million. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler earns over $56.8 million next season. He could headline a trade for Davis, whose salary is about $58.4 million. Moses Moody, on the other hand, has a $12.5 million contract may also become part of the puzzle. Even so, James and Green could have to accept smaller deals, while the Washington Wizards has little incentive to move Davis after drafting AJ Dybantsa No. 1 overall in the 2026 Draft.

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So the path to create the ultimate dream team at the Bay seems easier than before. However, the Golden State Warriors would require to deal with the Wizards first. Anthony Davis and LeBron James joining Stephen Curry and Draymond Green could reshape the title race. It might also pave the way for a fifth championship.