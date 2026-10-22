“It Means a Lot”: Tears Stream Down Tyrese Haliburton’s Face in NBA Comeback After Heated Exchange With 21-Year-Old Pelican

Tyrese Haliburton’s return to NBA action was absolute cinema. It had a tense confrontation, a clutch finish, and a victory that both the team and Hali needed badly. But after missing the entire 2025-26 campaign with a torn Achilles, the Pacers star could not hold back his emotions once the game was over. What began as a competitive night against the New Orleans Pelicans ended with a soul-stirring sight.

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Haliburton struggled to put into words what getting back on the court meant to him.

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During his post-game interview, the weight of his own return got to him good. Tyrese Haliburton broke down in tears as he reflected on his return, eventually managing a few words: “It means a lot to be back out here.”

The brief statement reflected what this return meant to him, sitting on the sidelines for the entire season. On top of it, he watched his team crumble with a 19-63 record.

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Now, he was back playing basketball on the biggest stage, and the Pacers had a victory to show for it. The emotional finish came after Tyrese Haliburton handled business effortlessly. It was almost as if he never left.

He recorded 23 points and 12 assists in 34 minutes, helping the Pacers steal a thrilling 123-120 against the Pelicans.

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However, it wasn’t an easy night. The Pelicans made it tough for the star guard, especially a sophomore big was behind his back throughout the game.

It reached a boiling point as well.

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With 7:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, Tyrese Haliburton became involved in a heated exchange with Pelicans’ big man, 21-year-old Derik Queen. The two kept jawing before Haliburton taunted Queen while heading toward the Pacers’ bench during a timeout. Queen approached Indiana’s sideline for a face-off.

Fortunately, it prompted players and coaches from both teams to intervene.

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Officials reviewed the incident and assessed Haliburton a technical foul. Yes, a tech on his emotional return.

The confrontation added another layer to an already intense return. But the Pacers responded with a 13-3 closing run to take control. Queen finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes.

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Tyrese Haliburton had already offered a glimpse of what this return meant in the preseason.

“It’s special man, I don’t take basketball for granted. I don’t take the opportunity to be healthy and be back on the floor doing what I love for granted,” he said.

Those words carried weight after his first regular-season appearance since the injury. The months of rehabilitation were behind him, but the emotions of finally returning were impossible to ignore.