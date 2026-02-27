“It Pushed Him Back”: ESPN Analyst Reveals Stephen Curry Injury Setback From All-Star Weekend

Spotlights are supposed to celebrate greatness. Instead, All-Star Weekend may have quietly deepened the Golden State Warriors’ crisis. What should have been a routine midseason showcase became an unexpected turning point – one that cast a long shadow over Golden State’s fragile playoff hopes. As the NBA’s brightest stars gathered, the Warriors were clinging to optimism, believing Stephen Curry’s long-awaited return was just around the corner. The timing felt perfect. The stage was set. But behind the scenes, something went wrong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But according to ESPN senior writer Marc J. Spears, Curry attempted to accelerate that timeline during All-Star Weekend—an effort that ultimately disrupted his rehabilitation. “I heard around All-Star weekend he had a setback. He was trying to work out, trying to get back, and it pushed him back,” Spears revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

What was meant to be a step forward instead became a step back, extending his absence beyond the break and dealing Golden State a blow it could scarcely afford.

Despite the delay, Spears emphasized that Curry’s fueled by a competitive desire. “I’m not sure when he’ll be back, but I do know that he wants to come back. Steph expects to play in a play-in. He wants to be in the play-in. He wants a chance to be in the playoffs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spears’ report validates the Warriors’ caution, as the All-Star attempt proved Curry’s recovery couldn’t be rushed.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After losing Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL tear, they’re taking every measure to not aggravate Stephen Curry’s condition. Even if it comes at a cost of their season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors became extra cautious after the All-Star break

The setback is particularly damaging given the Warriors’ current standing in the Western Conference. With a record hovering just above .500, the team finds itself in what Spears termed as “no man’s land.” He might be referring to a frustrating middle ground between title contention and a high draft pick.

As he said, the Warriors are essentially “too good to not be in the play-in” but lack the consistent firepower to lock in a top-six seed without their centerpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

The urgency for Curry’s return is compounded by a roster currently ravaged by injuries. Even with their deadline acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis has had limited availability. He recently underwent an MRI that indicated bone bruising to his knee. He’ll be re-evaluated after a 10-day period, which is due this Sunday.

While coach Steve Kerr has remained optimistic, stating the team will not do “anything silly” with Curry’s health, Spears’ report underscores the pressure on this team. They’re actively trying to secure a play-in spot, and The Chef is feeling the urgency to push his own physical limitations.