“It’s a Fine Line Of Privacy”: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Makes Guilt-Ridden Confession About Checking Someone’s Phone

A phone can become a lot more than a phone when a relationship is involved. In 2009, Tiger Woods’ phone became the center of a marriage scandal after his wife, Elin Nordegren, discovered messages connected to his affair with Rachel Uchitel. What was on the screen quickly became much bigger than the device itself.

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That question came up in a very different way when Savannah James and April McDaniels discussed phones, privacy and relationships on Everybody’s Crazy. Savannah first explained why she does not understand the need for two phones.

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“I think it’s interesting; I don’t understand. I feel like in this day and age, Apple make enough space for one phone to do all of the things. And I’ve also seen where you could put like another line. So even if it is a business line, it’s on one phone. You know what I’m saying? I didn’t even know you could do that thing.”

McDaniels then offered her own take.

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“I feel like some people that I see with two phones, I question why and how people move with two phones.”

Savannah agreed with her. “Yeah, I agree with that.”

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The conversation then shifted from why someone might need two phones to whether people ever look through someone else’s phone. Savannah admitted she had done it once or twice.

“I’ve maybe once or twice, but you know,” she said.

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April responded, “That’s so funny. I’ve never looked at anybody.”

Savannah clarified, “But not like picked it up, unlocked it like that. It’s given. What was she doing?”

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April said she does not check her kids’ phones.

“Me neither,” Savannah replied.

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April then added, “I ain’t looking at no man’s phone.”

Savannah later summed up the issue in one line: “Oh, the fine line of privacy. I think that’s what it is.”

Savannah also described one reason people may feel tempted to cross that line as a “fear of disappointment.” She separated accidentally seeing something on a phone from deliberately picking it up, unlocking it and searching through someone’s private messages.

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The conversation carries added weight because Savannah and LeBron have spent more than two decades together under intense public attention. They met as teenagers in Akron, had their first child in 2004 and married in 2013. They now have three children.

Savannah has also spoken about why she chose to keep much of her personal life away from the spotlight.

“I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband… I wasn’t super-comfortable with putting myself out like that,” she told The Cut in 2023.

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LeBron has also pointed to Savannah’s role in his life long before fame changed everything.

“Savannah was with me shooting in the gym when I [had] absolutely nothing. [Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with meeting. You wouldn’t be talking to me right now if it weren’t for her,” he said on Mind the Game in 2024.

After more than two decades together in the public eye, Savannah’s point was not about what might be hiding on someone’s phone. It was about whether you cross the line to find out.

And for her, that line is privacy.