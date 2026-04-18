“It’s a Hard-to-Guard”: Kristaps Porzingis Makes Bold Claim on Stephen Curry Pairing Despite Limited Minutes

Guarding Stephen Curry is an uncomfortable business. You don’t need an expert to double down on that claim. Now add another force in the form of a center: Kristaps Porzingis. And you might just have a lethal pair to disrupt the rival’s peace. But the problem that the Golden State Warriors faced this season was time. When KP was around, Steph sat on the bench with a runner’s knee. And that limited the pair to only three regular-season games.

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Yet, with the limited sample size, head coach Steve Kerr said that the Latvian star succeeded in having good chemistry with the group. What is it about his game and the overall approach that has allowed him to make such a strong impact? In a conversation with EssentiallySports, Kristaps Porzingis explained how he fits with the Warriors and what makes playing alongside Stephen Curry so unique.

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“I think I’m a player that can fit into any system or any style of play. Obviously, I don’t have my post-game now. I can create something from there for myself. On top of that, I think it’s a good match with Steph and I being in situations together,” he said. “I think it’s a hard-to-guard type of situation. But still, it’s a very small sample size. So I want to catch a better rhythm with him and knock down my own shots. Once I get a better rhythm, I think we’ll just roll.”

Simply put, KP can adapt to any system and create his own scoring opportunities, even without relying on a traditional post game. Therefore, he believes that playing alongside Curry creates a tough matchup for opponents due to their combined skill sets. However, he acknowledges it’s still early and wants to build a better rhythm, especially with Steph, while improving his own shooting. Once that chemistry and consistency develop, he feels their performance will naturally improve.

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Imago Kristaps Porzingis, Stephen Curry (via: San Francisco Chronicle)

Despite the small sample size, what has Kristaps Porzingis liked most about playing alongside Stephen Curry so far? The 30-year-old big man said, “Obviously, his gravity and the attention that he requires for the other team opens things up. He’s gotten me a couple of shots just by being open on the floor. I just need to knock them down. But that’s what he does for the whole team. Then on top of that, he makes his shots, and he makes his plays. The dude is special.”

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Now, before being a part of the Golden State Warriors, Porzingis has stood on the other side of the court trying to stop Steph. That’s like 11 seasons of pure rivalry. But now, he is having the floor with Stephen Curry. What new insights has he gained about what it’s like to play alongside him?

“You got to get used to playing with him a little bit because he’s such a focal point for the team and for us. You have to keep in mind where he is at any given time,” Porzingis shared. “All of those plays need to be quick with good screens and then, boom! He can come off and create something. It’s a small sample size, as you said. But we’ll get even better if we have more and more time together.”

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Well, everything comes down to what the Warriors want. KP was in the final year of his contract for the 2025-26 season. He carried a cap hit of approximately $30.7 million with the Warriors. Now, the Dubs seemingly acquired him to evaluate his fit alongside Stephen Curry. Their motive? To re-sign the veteran center as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Analyzing Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis’ pairing

When Stephen Curry shares the floor with Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State’s offense turns into a pick-your-poison puzzle. Curry’s movement bends defenses, and meanwhile, the 7-foot-2 KP stretches the floor like few bigs ever can. As a result, defenders face a brutal choice: chase Curry and leave Porzingis free, or stay big and risk chaos outside. Therefore, shot quality spikes across the board, unlocking cleaner looks, smoother flow, and constant pressure on every possession.

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Kristaps Porzingis has quietly delivered for Golden State, even without explosive volume. Across 15 games, he’s posting 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 43.3/31.1/84.4 shooting splits. That matters. It shows the center spot carries real scoring weight, not filler touches. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry, over 43 games, is producing 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists with an elite 46.8/39.3/92.3 efficiency. Together, they form a layered attack, blending perimeter chaos with interior precision.

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Now, Curry bends defenses like few ever can, and Porzingis stretches them to the breaking point. As a result, every possession feels like a dilemma. Trap Curry, and Porzingis pops free for three. Switch, and Porzingis shoots over mismatches or punishes inside. Therefore, shot quality improves. Cleaner looks emerge. Fewer forced pull-ups, more open threes, more efficient attempts. Therefore, the Warriors’ offense flows smoother, sharper, and far less predictable.

Imago Oct 24, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

There’s also a bigger picture. The Warriors sit 24-19 with Curry and 13-26 without him, which underlines his gravity. However, Porzingis offers a secondary release valve when defenses swarm. That said, injuries and constant lineup disruptions have limited their shared minutes. So yes, the sample remains small. Still, early signs point toward a dynamic, high-level two-man weapon with serious offensive upside.

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So, this pairing feels inevitable, even if time has resisted it so far. Kristaps Porzingis brings adaptability and spacing, while Stephen Curry bends every defense in sight. Together, they force impossible choices and unlock a cleaner offense. However, rhythm remains the missing piece. Can the Warriors bring the required shift next season?