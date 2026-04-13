“It’s Been Miserable”: Tyrese Haliburton Suffering From Medical Condition, Reveals Reason for Weight Gain

A pro athlete looks a bit different, maybe less sharp, and the internet quickly forms its own opinions. The Indiana Pacers hero, Tyrese Haliburton, has recently experienced that cycle. The once-skinny 26-year-old feels long gone. Everyone has noticed that he has gained weight. But no one knows why.

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On Monday, he met the media and revealed that shingles has been miserable and he’s still dealing with it. “First of all, like this has sucked. My dad had it during the finals on his stomach. A lot of people get it there, but mine’s been on my face,” Tyrese Haliburton shared.

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“So, I couldn’t even go in front of a camera if I wanted to early. Because my eye was basically closed shut, and it was all over my face. They told me that I would be really itchy, and then I wasn’t itchy for the first two weeks. I just had a bad rash. Then once the rash went away, the itching came, and it’s been miserable.”

Haliburton explained that wearing glasses was a way to stop himself from touching or irritating his face while dealing with the painful condition, protecting the affected area and preventing further discomfort, rather than making a style or fashion statement.

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Then he further shared his struggles with shingles and the effects of heavy medication. “I’ve lost part of my eyebrow. My eye is always swollen from itching it. I have good days and bad days, but for the most part, it’s bad days. So it has not been any fun. I’m still honestly dealing with it.”

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Tyrese Haliburton added, “I’ve been taking unbelievable amounts of medication to try to get rid of it. It hasn’t worked. It’s obviously caused me to gain weight and look a little bigger. And so that’s been a topic of conversation through social media and stuff, but what can you do?”

The Pacers guard explained that the experience has been frustrating and uncertain. However, he stays hopeful it will improve soon. Tyrese highlighted how nerve pain is unpredictable and difficult to measure. Although he feels two months is long, others with similar experiences still consider it early.

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Therefore, he remains patient, but admits there is no clear timeline for recovery.

Indiana Pacers struggled without Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers struggled through a tough season, managing only 19 wins in 82 games as injuries and key roster shifts, including Myles Turner’s exit, disrupted momentum. Meanwhile, only the Washington Wizards finished with a poorer record of 17-65. As a result, the Pacers franchise faced a steep uphill battle throughout the year. Now, before their final game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Tyrese Haliburton addressed the fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

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“Don’t get used to the Pacers not playing in April, May, and June,” he said. This message erupted among the fans who called him out online. Comments like, “Haliburton been having some haliburgers” and “Haliburton, please put down the cheesecakes…” floated around social media. Well, fans aimed at the 26-year-old weight game, as the true reason behind it was still a secret.

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But now, we know why Tyrese Haliburton gained weight, to begin with. Meanwhile, a right Achilles tendon injury has kept the guard out for months and has limited his ability to stay in peak physical condition. Recently, he took a major step forward by returning to full 5-on-5 action for the first time since June 2025. As a result, his recovery has shown clear progress. However, Haliburton still needs time to rebuild full match fitness. Even so, there is a growing belief that he will be ready and impactful by the start of next season.

So, illness, pain, and medication reshaped perception around Tyrese Haliburton far more than performance ever did. As criticism grew louder, context stayed hidden. But now, the truth is out, and shingles is the cause of all his troubles.