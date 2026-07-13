“It’s Just a Hookup”: NBA Analyst Ridicules LeBron James-Cleveland Reunion Narrative

The idea of LeBron James returning to Cleveland has reignited hope across the city that watched him become a legend. It was where his NBA journey began in 2003, where he won his first two MVPs, and where he delivered the unforgettable 2016 championship after a historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors. However, one fact refuses to fade. James has already left the Cavaliers twice.

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That lingering history is exactly why NBA analyst Colin Cowherd finds the reunion conversation funny, if not interesting. On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, first, co-host Jason Timpf admitted that LeBron’s return to Cleveland would disappoint him. The logic behind such a statement was the team’s performance in the Conference Finals against the New York Knicks earlier this year. “I just don’t think that team has the competitive character,” he pointed out.

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Now, Cowherd took the center stage. “He [LeBron James]’s dumped Cleveland twice. Let’s stop with the romanticism of it,” the analyst said about the 41-year-old’s homecoming conversations. “Like, I understand when you go back and marry your high-school girlfriend, right? You were going out, you left, you went to college, you circled back, and you married her. That’s a love story. He’s bailed twice. It’s still, it’s now, it’s just a hookup, right? Like that’s all it is. There’s no love. It’s the comfortable thing.”

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LeBron James walked away from the Cavs in 2010 after seven seasons because the franchise could not assemble a true title contender, despite an NBA Finals trip in 2007. So, he joined the Miami Heat to become a part of the Big 3 alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

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Two title-winning seasons later, Bron returned to Cleveland in 2014 and rebuilt the team, which led to their 2016 title. However, by 2018, Kyrie Irving left the team. The roster had grown older, and flexibility had vanished. As a result, James chose the Lakers for stronger leadership, a longer championship path, and fresh opportunities for his family and business ambitions.

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Despite that and the fact that Colin Cowherd openly ridiculed the Akron Hammer’s possible homecoming, LeBron still has a few reasons to return. Not too long ago, James’ agent Rich Paul said on the Game Over podcast that the team owners, Dan and Grant Gilbert, GM Koby Altman, and assistant GM Brandon Weems are a big X-factor. So, yes, even if it feels unrealistic, LeBron James can still choose Cleveland.

Besides, the team has already started using unique ways to sway Bron’s heart. Why should Draymond Green alone have the opportunity to place crazy pitches?

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Cavs’ head coach dropped sweet words for LeBron James

Recently on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, Kenny Atkinson, expressed his excitement and hope to land the 4-time champ. “Listen, this is an exciting time for us, right? We’re in the mix for the greatest player of all time, in my personal opinion. It’s exciting, right?” Atkinson said. “Man, I think you’re nervous, but we understand how it is. He’s obviously earned that right to take his time. Obviously, family plays a big part of it, but I know the state of Ohio – man, there’s something special there.”

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Indeed, LeBron James’ family, specifically his wife, Savannah, and daughter, Zhuri, will play a decisive role. That’s because they are the only ones left in the house. At the same time, the Cavs are battling the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers in their pursuit of the 41-year-old. Both teams, after adding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown, respectively, have become enticing landing spots.

The entire plot around James going back to Cleveland cannot be ruled out because other teams are interested in him. And maybe that’s why we have to watch out for the Cavs and LeBron as his free agency continues.