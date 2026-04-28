“It’s Ridiculous”: Draymond Green Weighs In on Kevin Durant, Rockets Controversy Amid Separation Rumors

The Houston Rockets’ season is on the line. Their 1-3 status against the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the concerns. Because, let’s be honest, Kevin Durant’s availability-unavailability loop has caused more damage. The star forward sat out Game 1 with a knee contusion and later missed Games 3 and 4 because of a sprained ankle. Moreover, speculation over KD’s absence from the bench in the third game suggests that the 37-year-old has likely given up on the team.

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In that context, Durant’s ex-Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, spoke up. On his podcast, he addressed these assumptions. Green said, “A lot of people have made a lot of discourse about, ‘Oh, KD don’t really want to play. He’s quitting on his teammates.’ One thing you don’t question: Kevin Durant loves to play basketball. He loves to play basketball. If there’s anything that Kevin Durant loves, he loves to play basketball. To question a guy, injured, that has shown nothing but the love for the game of basketball, is bullsh**.”

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He added, “Regardless of what you think about the burner accounts, Rockets chemistry, for a guy who played 18 years and the love of the game KD has, and people say he quit? I think it’s ridiculous. The respect around our game is at an all-time low.”

Kevin Durant once shared a dominant three-year run with Draymond Green at the Golden State Warriors, and the results were ruthless. Two NBA Finals wins. Two Finals MVPs for Durant. However, the journey wasn’t smooth. Green witnessed Durant’s devastating Achilles tear up close in the 2019 Finals, a moment that sparked serious doubts as Durant crossed into his 30s.

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Meanwhile, tension had already been brewing. Back in November 2018, things boiled over during a fiery clash where Green hurled insults and even challenged Durant to walk away in free agency. Soon after, Durant did exactly that, heading to the Brooklyn Nets. Since leaving Golden State, the same championship rhythm hasn’t followed Durant, though his individual brilliance remains undeniable.

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Even so, time has cooled tempers. The friction between Durant and Green has faded, replaced by mutual respect. That’s precisely why Green rejects any narrative questioning Durant’s commitment. Playing 78 games in an 18th season speaks loudly. For Green, that effort tells a clear story—Durant is still all in.

But sometimes, reality is more bitter than thoughts. And it’s not about KD’s performance. He has been phenomenal this season. He proved his durability all season, ranking second with 2,840 total minutes, playing 70+ games after the Phoenix trade, and averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

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The air around him has suddenly saturated to an odd point. According to reports, his teammates don’t know what is going on with his rehab as he is recovering from an ankle injury. The same injury will keep him out of the playoffs, as the timeline demands 2 to 8 weeks. Meanwhile, conversations about a possible separation with the Houston Rockets are floating around the league.

Will the Houston Rockets move on from Kevin Durant?

From the look of it, Kevin Durant and the Rockets’ 2025-26 campaign might have an ugly end. Durant’s absence loomed large as the Rockets dropped Game 1, largely blamed on his bruised right knee. He returned in Game 2, adding 23 points, but Houston still fell 101-94. Then, just before Game 3, the team ruled out Durant again, this time with left ankle swelling. Strangely, he wasn’t even on the bench during the overtime defeat, raising fresh questions.

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While the Slim Reaper’s injury is evident, some fans are beginning to question whether he has checked out on the Rockets. Meanwhile, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said, “I still don’t understand why KD wasn’t with his team for Game 3. He’s won 2 playoff series since 2019, and his team was down 0-2 in a must-win game… he’s just MIA? What’s the actual story here?”

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Meanwhile, The Ringer’s Michael Pina suggests that the Rockets could potentially use Kevin Durant as a “stepping stone” and trade him this summer. “The Rockets thought that KD was their missing piece, and instead, there’s a chance they’ll turn him into a stepping stone this summer,” Pina wrote. “It turns out that your best player shouldn’t also be a mercenary.”

Reuters Kevin Durant (Credit: Reuters)

The insider added, “But despite that, the Heat, Timberwolves, Blazers, Mavericks, Pistons, Knicks, Raptors, Hawks, Magic, Lakers, Nuggets, Hornets, Bulls, Wizards, Warriors, Pacers, Jazz, Sixers, Celtics, Cavaliers, Bucks, and Clippers would all have varying degrees of interest—pending how the rest of these playoffs go.”

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Michael Pina further turned heads by spotlighting the final three names as the real game-changers. If the Houston Rockets choose a bold pivot while keeping Kevin Durant, bigger stars could enter the frame—Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, or Donovan Mitchell. However, matching Durant’s original trade value feels unlikely. Therefore, Pina sees Houston aiming higher, with Leonard emerging as the most fascinating, high-risk swing.

For now, doubt is loud, but Draymond Green is louder. He is shutting down the noise and standing firm on Kevin Durant’s love for the game, even as injuries cloud the moment. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets face collapse, confusion, and trade whispers. However, respect and reality collide here. Therefore, the question remains serious. Is this the end, or another turning point?