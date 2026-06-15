“It’s Something About Snakes”: Mitchell Robinson Reveals Wild Coincidence After Knicks’ Championship Win Over Spurs

The New York Knicks’ 53-year championship drought has finally come to an end. And while it took a massive effort to get here, including overcoming a historic 29-point deficit, enduring brutal physical play, and much more, what stood out to Mitchell Robinson was something entirely different. And who would’ve thought it would be a reptile, right?

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Speaking to reporters after the championship game, Robinson recalled a strange coincidence that followed the team’s title run.

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“Yesterday, at the hotel, I caught a snake. You know, when I caught a snake in the beginning of the playoffs, when we played Atlanta, we won,” Robinson said. “I caught one last night, and we won today. So, I think it’s something about snakes.”

And while the superstitious claim, as some would call it, went viral online, the Knicks’ center backed up his snake story with proof on social media. He shared a video on his Instagram story showing him holding a small snake. Completely unfazed by the slithery visitor, the champion spoke directly to the camera while casually showing it off.

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“I’m about to put it down, calm down,” the big man said, as a voice in the background urged him to put the snake down.

He believes it to be a good omen.

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Interestingly, Robinson isn’t the first NBA player to make such a connection with luck. Michael Jordan’s shorts are arguably one of the most famous superstitions in NBA history. After winning the national championship with the North Carolina Tar Heels in 1982, Jordan came to believe that the shorts he wore during that run brought him good luck. As a result, he wore his North Carolina practice shorts underneath his NBA uniform throughout his professional career.

Imago Credit: IMAGN

Then there is LeBron James, who is famous for his trademark pregame ritual of tossing chalk into the air and clapping his hands before tip-off. In addition, he has long been known for having unique handshakes with each of his teammates, something he does before every game.

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Nevertheless, looking closely at the coincidence, it may sound a bit too far-fetched, but the center did, coincidentally, make a special contribution in Game 5.

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Robinson had played only a limited role off the bench in the Finals, serving as a reserve big during Karl-Anthony Towns’ rest periods. The two bigs played a significant role in keeping Victor Wembanyama away from the paint for most of the series. Through the first four games of the Finals, Robinson played a maximum of 14 minutes, three seconds in any game. But Game 5 was different.

With Towns dealing with foul trouble early in the game, head coach Mike Brown kept him on the bench and turned to Robinson. The 28-year-old finished with 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, while adding two points and two assists in 20 minutes.

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One of those offensive rebounds came in a clutch moment that helped seal the win.

With 22 seconds remaining, Josh Hart missed a free throw that would have extended the lead to four points. Wembanyama was near the rim and ready to grab the rebound. However, Robinson battled through traffic and secured the crucial board.

It allowed the Knicks to drain more time off the clock and effectively put the game out of the Spurs’ reach. Mitchell Robinson exploded with emotion after the play, recognizing it as one of the biggest plays of his career. So, was it really the snake?

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Mitchell Robinson credits the snakes, but it’s Jalen Brunson

Robinson caught two snakes, one of them while the Knicks were trailing the Hawks 2-1 in their first-round series. The Knicks then rattled off three straight wins to clinch the series. From there, the team looked dominant, winning 13 consecutive games and sweeping two series along the way.

As fun as Robinson’s snake theory may sound, the Knicks’ championship run was built on something even more special, and that’s Jalen Brunson’s leadership.

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The guard stood at the center of the run, saving the best for last. He dropped 45 points in Game 5, almost half the side’s contribution.

“It was unreal. I mean, literally just unreal. Like, I’m speechless,” Robinson said, speaking of Game 5 performance. “To do it in a closeout game against a good team like that, it’s just different. His mindset kept us connected and just ready to go.”

Moreover, Mitchell Robinson credited Jalen Brunson’s mindset, work ethic, and energy as key factors behind the Knicks’ success since his arrival in 2022.

For Robinson, however, the championship carries special significance. He is the longest-tenured player on the roster, having spent all eight seasons of his NBA career with the Knicks after the franchise selected him with the 36th overall pick in 2018.

After years of rebuilding, injuries, and failures, the Knicks finally struck gold.