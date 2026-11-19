The Oklahoma City Thunder’s early-season turbulence hit an emotional crossroads on Wednesday night. The team was preparing to welcome Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins for the first time since they were traded to the Atlanta Hawks. But the reunion turned bittersweet for the hosts at Paycom Center. Leading up to a 117-112 loss to the Hawks, OKC’s injury woes mounted in this game. Tonight in particular seems to be weighing on team captain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who responded emotionally to the team’s growing struggles.

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Beyond falling to 9-6 on the campaign and dropping four of their last five contests, OKC spent the evening confronting both its painful offseason roster turnover and a mounting injury crisis that continues to test the franchise’s depth. Returning to the arena where they helped capture the 2024–25 NBA championship before being moved in summer salary-dumping trades, former Thunder pillars Dort and Wiggins received warm video tributes and standing ovations, only to turn around and combine for 30 points against their old squad.

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Speaking to reporters after the defeat, reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected candidly on the emotional weight of seeing two longtime teammates thrive in opposing jerseys while the Thunder navigate a rocky stretch.

“It’s bittersweet. Especially when you go through a journey like we’ve been through where you bluntly kind of suck as a basketball team, then kind of rise to the top together like that. And personally, I’ve seen their careers grow; they’ve seen my career grow as players and as men as well. So it sucks to see them go, but they are flourishing; they look really good out there. They hurt us a little bit tonight, but yeah, I’m just happy that they’re happy,” SGA said.

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Shai’s comments underscored how swiftly the landscape has shifted for a roster that entered the 2026–27 season carrying championship expectations. While Dort (16 points) and Wiggins (14 points) made crucial shots for Atlanta, the Thunder’s already depleted rotation absorbed two more mid-game blows. Alex Caruso and Nikola Topić had to leave the game before halftime and didn’t return for the rest of the night.

During the contest, the team’s public relations department announced that the veteran guard and young playmaker had both been sidelined for the remainder of the evening with hip injuries.

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“Nikola Topić (left hip soreness) and Alex Caruso (right hip soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Atlanta,” Thunder beat writer Clemente Almanza confirmed via X.

It stings a little bit for Caruso, who also expressed how happy he was to see Dort and Wiggins thrive in Atlanta. Ahead of the game, he said, “It’ll be fun. It’ll be good to see them. I spent two years with both of them. Everybody here longer than me that was in the organization. When you win a championship together, there’s a bond. It will be there forever. So, to be able to catch up with them and see them will be great.”

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That reunion was cut short. Caruso logged just nine minutes in the first half, tallying five points, one assist, and one steal. Topic exited after only five minutes of action with one assist.

Both guards are now considered questionable ahead of Friday night’s home matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, adding to an injury report that already includes sidelined core starters Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Cason Wallace.

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This game, OKC’s shorthanded lineup fought valiantly to overcome repeated double-digit deficits before ultimately running out of gas in the final frame. Atlanta seized early control behind a 33-22 second quarter, capped off by Wiggins drilling a three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Hawks a 64-51 halftime cushion.

Onyeka Okongwu paced Atlanta with 28 points while Jalen Johnson notched an all-around triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Shai’s cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, chipped in 19 points.

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Refusing to fold in front of their home crowd, the Thunder mounted a comeback in the third period. SGA erupted for 15 points in this quarter alone to spearhead a 32-19 surge. Ajay Mitchell tied the score at 83 with a driving layup with 1.4 seconds left in the third.

Yet just as momentum swung toward OKC, Atlanta’s perimeter shooting caught fire; the Hawks connected on their first five three-point attempts of the final period, including back-to-back triples from Dort and Wiggins to establish a 92-86 lead they never surrendered, followed later by another Dort three and a deep shot from Zuby Ejiofor to stretch the gap to 102-92.

SGA shouldered a massive offensive load throughout the night, finishing with 34 points on 14-of-29 shooting, though Atlanta limited him to just three points in the fourth quarter. Jared McCain provided a critical scoring boost with 18 points, Mitchell added 13, and OKC’s frontcourt showcased impressive playmaking as Isaiah Hartenstein hauled in 17 rebounds alongside six assists. Aday Mara tallied 10 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

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Still, Atlanta’s 20-of-50 shooting from beyond the arc proved insurmountable compared to the Thunder’s. With injuries piling up and former championship contributors thriving elsewhere, OKC faces an urgent test of resilience when New Orleans visits on Friday.