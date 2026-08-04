“It Was a Violation”: Jaylen Brown Reacts to Stephen A. Smith Apologizing to Kyrie Irving Over 2022 Incident

Some moments fade with time. Others continue to divide opinion years later. Stephen A. Smith’s recent apology to Kyrie Irving reopened one of the NBA’s most controversial chapters. And Jaylen Brown didn’t hesitate to weigh in. While acknowledging Smith’s change of heart, the Sixers’ newest star argued that the consequences Irving faced during the vaccine-mandate era extended far beyond basketball, calling the entire episode a “violation.”

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“I will give him some credit for that,” Brown said via his Twitch livestream, reflecting on Irving’s experience after Smith publicly apologized for his previous criticism. He credited the veteran analyst for revisiting his stance but stressed that the damage had already been done.

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In fact, Jaylen Brown went on to call Smith “one of the people, if not one of the main proprietors” driving the public criticism. He then explained why he believed Irving’s treatment crossed the line, saying, “It was a violation of that,” while arguing that Irving should have had the right to make his own medical decisions without facing the level of professional consequences that followed.

Brown’s comments revisited one of the defining stories of the 2021-22 season.

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At the time, NYC prevented unvaccinated athletes from playing home games, leaving Kai unavailable for much of the Nets’ season. The team initially kept him away from all team activities before later allowing him to participate in away games. Without a doubt, it affected the team’s championship aspirations.

The fallout extended well beyond the court.

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Kyrie Irving lost millions in salary because of missed games, saw a reported contract extension vanish, and later Nike reportedly cut ties with him. Jaylen Brown pointed to those consequences throughout his livestream, arguing that Irving’s career, finances, and public reputation all changed because of a personal decision.

“Imagine losing hundreds of millions of dollars for what you believe in. Imagine losing endorsements,” Brown said.

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He also questioned the broader response from corporations and public figures. Referring to Nike’s decision, JB recalled his words and said, “That’s when I responded, like, since when did Nike care about ethics?”

Jaylen Brown repeatedly emphasized that he was not debating whether taking the vaccine was right or wrong. Instead, he focused on what he viewed as an individual’s right to make personal medical decisions and the severity of the consequences Irving ultimately faced.

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The Sixers forward also referenced Stephen A. Smith’s explanation for changing his position, including Smith’s comments about information that influenced his thinking in hindsight. Even while maintaining that an apology could not fully erase what had already happened.

That perspective led to one of the livestream’s most memorable lines.

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“The apology is never as loud as the vindication,” Jaylen Brown said. The line suggested that public criticism often receives far more attention than later acknowledgments of error. Whether fans agree with his assessment or not, the remark captured why Irving’s situation has dominated the headlines years after it did.

In his view, the conversation was ultimately about more than basketball. Smith’s apology may have reopened an old debate. But Brown’s response underlined that the impact of that period remains for players who lived through it.