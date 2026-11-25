While the Golden State Warriors secured a hard-fought win without Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr refuses to move past one sequence that made the victory a narrow one. The Warriors head coach is still not buying the replay ruling that nearly flipped Sunday night’s game at Chase Center. In the closing seconds of the Warriors’ 88–87 win over the Boston Celtics, officials wiped out a crucial three-pointer by Brandin Podziemski after a Boston challenge. Kerr has since reviewed the game film himself and has thoughts.

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Kerr once again phoned in on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs on Tuesday, where he broke down the controversial sequence with 1:07 remaining in that game. Referees had initially called a shooting foul on Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman, only to overturn the call on review and assess an offensive foul on Podziemski.

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Kerr did not hold back on how unusual the sequence looked. “It was just a really bizarre play,” he told Willard and Dibs. “You probably won’t see it again all season.”

When he went back to watch the game film, Kerr focused on what happened the moment Podz released the ball. Under the NBA’s updated rules covering these incidents, he expected the original foul on Boston to stand.

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“But I thought watching the replay that Scheierman actually hit Brandon’s off arm after the release,” Kerr explained. “Which as of last year that was supposed to be called a foul, and I used to just let that go. Anything after the release, you could hit a guy’s arm. They changed it last year.”

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At the same time, Kerr did not absolve his own guard of what followed. He admitted Podziemski tried to sell the contact on the way down, though he still believed Scheierman committed the first infraction.

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“And so I thought for sure that upon replay, that would be ruled a foul on Scheierman,” Kerr said. “But probably something else for Brandon and bringing him down. Maybe a technical, I don’t know, but it’s an unprecedented play as far as I know. But I was surprised they overturned it. I do think Brandon hooked him and pulled him down, trying to draw the foul. But I thought Scheierman fouled him first.”

The rule that Kerr seemingly refers to might be the NBA’s 2025–26 Points of Emphasis on “High-Five” regarding jumpshots. Last season, Kerr was actually confident this would benefit players like Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

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“The biggest one is the high-five rule, which the [NBA] Coaches Association was part of in collaboration with the league. The last few years, we’ve really let defenders get away with fouling jump shooters on the hand.” Kerr said in 2025. “…The other one where you release the shot and the guy comes in and just hammers you on the wrist a full second after. That was a play that the players were just taking advantage of because of the rules, and we’re not going to allow that anymore, which is great because I think there was a risk of players getting hurt, so protecting shooters seems to be the main theme.”

Kerr’s prediction didn’t stand against the Celtics’ challenge. That split-second reversal did more than frustrate him on the sideline. It wiped away a potential four-point play and turned the final 67 seconds into a survival test for the Curry-less Warriors.

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Overturned call sparked a chaotic final minute for Warriors’ survival

Brandin Podziemski hit a three that was meant to convert an 88-86 lead into the Warriors’ win. But as Baylor Scheierman and Podz jumped, the latter hooked Scheierman’s arm, supposedly with the intent to draw a foul. In the ensuing foul, challenge, and flip, Podziemski’s three was overruled.

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The replay decision turned what briefly looked like a 91–86 cushion for the Warriors into an 88–86 game with Boston taking possession. On the Celtics’ next play, Jayson Tatum attacked the rim and drew a foul. He made the first free throw before missing the second, his lone miss in eight trips to the line, to trim the deficit to 88–87.

The Warriors then committed a 24-second shot-clock violation, handing Boston two more chances to steal the road win. Tatum missed a three-pointer, and Neemias Queta could not convert the offensive rebound putback. After Hugo Gonzalez got a steal, the ball landed in Tatum’s hands with eight seconds left.

He missed a contested mid-range jumper over Draymond Green at the buzzer, handing the Warriors a win. But Kerr didn’t forget it was a close one.

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Podz finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists as a shorthanded Warriors squad snapped a five-game losing streak without Stephen Curry. The overturned Podziemski sequence also became part of a larger officiating storyline for the Warriors this week.

The NBA also fined Warriors reserve Will Richard $2,000 for flopping while defending Payton Pritchard with 8:47 left in the second quarter of Sunday’s win. Kerr had joked before the fine about teaching his own defenders to sell contact on screens.

“I think we probably have to start teaching our defensive players to flop on screens because everybody around the league is doing it.”

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But fans and analysts are feeling some type of way about this sequence. For one, they want Podz to stop doing these risky tricks, even if Kerr jokes about becoming better actors.

Another, as Kerr expected, analysts question whether the NBA should figure out a way to count the basket after the ball is released when a foul takes place after the play.