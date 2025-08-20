“It Was So Depressing”: Ayesha Curry Makes Strong Admission After Stephen Curry’s Relationship Shortcoming

Trolling the trolls takes a special kind of magic, the kind Stephen Curry has perfected with every fearless three. The noise is loud, the memes are ruthless, and the comments try to sting. Yet, somehow, he spins it all into fuel that lights up the court. But while Steph thrives in that chaos, Ayesha Curry admits she sometimes stumbles. And that contrast makes their story feel raw, human, and wildly captivating.

As you know, Ayesha was Alexandra Cooper’s guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Now, we all know how cruel the world of social media can be at times. Especially for public figures, all eyes are on them 24/7. This means intense observation, speculation, and rumor. And let’s not forget, unnecessary scrutiny never leaves the plot.

Speaking about the same, the host asked Curry if she had ever experienced direct scrutiny over herself, or what she looked like, or how she acted. “Oh, I feel like I still do. And that’s okay,” Ayesha Curry replied candidly. How did that impact the 36-year-old early on when she felt unequipped to handle it? Now that she’s seasoned and has gained the tools, does she still feel the hurt?

“It was so depressing. And it was during that time when this social media thing was just ramping up. People were going buck wild and just spewing opinions on things that didn’t warrant opinions. For a while, I was very critical of myself because of the things I was seeing,” Ayesha admitted. Being a woman in the spotlight feels like carrying an extra weight, because the scrutiny cuts deeper. Men might hear critiques about their game, but women get judged for everything, from their shots to their style.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are seen during the 2024 US Open womens singles final Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2024 in Flushing Queens.

The conversation shifts unfairly, and the double standard stings. Yet calling it out with bold honesty makes the truth impossible to ignore. So, in such cases, does Ayesha Curry speak with her husband? More like an expert advice of some sort? Or does she keep things to herself? “I do not have a bone in my body that can keep anything to myself. If it comes to mind, it’s coming out. And he’s so gracious. He tries to resonate with me, but he just can’t,” Curry admitted. Ayesha Curry lays it bare with refreshing honesty. She cannot hold back her thoughts, and every emotion finds its way out. Steph listens with grace, trying to meet her where she stands, even if he cannot fully feel her storm.

Yet, Stephen Curry went all out to protect his wife’s name during the 2022 NBA Finals. Boston sidewalks turned petty in the 2022 Finals with signs mocking Ayesha Curry’s cooking and even pitting little Deuce Tatum against Riley Curry. Game On!, a local bar, stamped its name on the stunt, but stayed quiet when asked for comment, just like Steph’s reps. Yet Steph flipped the script with a sly press-conference tease, sparking Warriors fans to flood Instagram with fiery, funny clapbacks.

Ayesha later peeled back the curtain on the sweetest twist of their story. Back in 2008, she was the brave one who said it first. Steph, still the Davidson point guard with boyish nerves, gave a baffling reaction. Yet months later, honesty won. What started with awkwardness bloomed into the love story that would soon redefine their lives.

Ayesha Curry was foul-mouthed at Steph for not returning her I love you

Who said “I love you” first? “Me,” Ayesha Curry confessed. “I 100% said I love you first. I was visiting him at school and getting ready to leave to go back to my mom’s house; I said it, and he didn’t say it back. He just stared at me, and my eyes started to well up. He was like, ‘Can I please explain?’ And I’m like, ‘Okay,’” she further narrated.

“He’s like, ‘I said I love you to somebody in the past and I didn’t mean it. And I regret it. I just want to be sure that when I say it again, you know that I mean it.’ And in the moment, I was like, ‘Bulls—,’” Curry added. It looks like she didn’t believe in what her husband told her as a 19-year-old college student. “But now obviously I realize he was serious,” Ayesha ultimately confessed.

Love, fame, and firestorms have never scared the Currys. Ayesha wears her heart on her sleeve, Steph shields her name with quiet strength, and together they turn chaos into fuel. From sidewalk jabs in Boston to a teary first confession in 2008, their story glows brighter with every twist. Because at its core, it is raw, relentless, and beautifully real.