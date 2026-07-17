“It Was So Passive Aggressive”: Draymond Green’s Message to Yaxel Lendeborg Draws Comparisons to Jordan Poole Incident

The Warriors need Yaxel Lendeborg’s confidence. They also need Draymond Green’s edge and leadership. But those two qualities appear to be racing toward each other for a collision before the rookie has even made his NBA debut. Green’s latest message to Lendeborg has now sparked fresh debate over whether the 4x champ is preparing a young teammate for the league or trying to put him in place.

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Most importantly, it drew parallels to a dark page in the Warriors’ history involving Jordan Poole.

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“Is he trying to say like, hey, training camp’s coming, you better get ready, like, I’m gonna bring it defensively, I’m gonna go at you. But the way he was saying it was so passive-aggressive,” Joe Spadoni said, as the discussion unfolded on 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast.

Green warned Lendeborg to enjoy his media attention while it lasts. Spadoni wasn’t convinced that the veteran was simply offering advice.

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During the press conference at the Las Vegas Summer League, a reporter asked the rookie to make a pitch for LeBron James. Being the bold and outspoken person he is, Lendeborg made a pitch, adding that he isn’t the typical rookie. Presumably, he must have addressed his age (23) and skillset.

Draymond Green wasn’t necessarily happy with the pitch, as he contested it immediately on his podcast show. “I think the pitch is pointless, you know. But it’s fine. Training camp is coming soon enough, and, you know, got to rein the rookie in a little bit. You know, teach him a few things.”

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Joe Spadoni believed the Warriors forward sounded like he wanted to humble the rookie.

However, Spadoni’s co-host, Joe Shasky, saw something different.

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“I’m not gonna buy that he’s gonna punch him. I know there’s people are gonna jump. I know, I’m letting, they’re gonna go, oh, Jordan Poole. Like, that’s what we’re gonna do. That’s not what he was doing.”

When the Jordan Poole deja vu popped up, Shasky immediately dismissed it. But Spadoni wasn’t ready to let Green off that easily.

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“But it definitely sounded like he wanted to humble him a little bit. Am I reading too much into that? That’s what it sounded like. The way he said, ‘Enjoy your little media tour, enjoy doing your media sessions.’ Really? Why? Why can’t he be outspoken?”

While Shasky saw only leadership quality in the comments, others heard a tone that risks discouraging one of the franchise’s newest talents.

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It immediately rang bells.

Draymond Green’s 2022 practice altercation with Poole permanently changed how fans interpret his interactions with younger teammates. Following leaked footage of Green landing a punch on Poole and the conversations that emerged from it, the promising young talent had to leave the organization.

Many fear that DrayMagic’s latest back-and-forth with Yaxel Lendeborg will go down the same path. Especially with the Warriors repeatedly failing to build a second timeline since James Wiseman.

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Importantly, the rift between Draymond Green and Yaxel Lendeborg didn’t emerge overnight. They started off on the wrong foot after the rookie allegedly lied about not hearing back from Green after he texted him.

While Green called him a “f**king liar”, the training camp will provide the first real answer.