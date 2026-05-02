“It Was Super Uncomfortable”: LeBron James Admits Taking Backseat to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Was Challenging

Nothing about LeBron James this season has followed a straight line. Just when he settled into a quieter role behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, everything changed overnight. Injuries hit on April 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, pushing him back to the top spot. That shift was never simple at 41, especially after adjusting once already.

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In a recent conversation with ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers veteran said, “I mean, to be able to experience something [new], it was just totally different for me. In March, it was a totally different role for me. It was super uncomfortable, but comfortable. I had to get into that. But it was also winning. That’s all I care about. But I knew at the same time I could give more. But maybe giving more wasn’t what was a fit for our team.”

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James added, “And I accepted that, and I was OK with that. Not from a team aspect, I was OK with that. I was able to put my ego to the side for the betterment of the team, understanding that I could do it.”

LeBron James stepping into a third-option role has quietly reshaped the Los Angeles Lakers. Earlier, his usage fell from 27.1% across 65 games to 20.3% in the last eight, while Luka Doncic climbed from 36.2% to 39.3%. He attempted 15 or fewer shots in nine straight games, a first in his 23-year career. Meanwhile, teammates assisted 71.4% of his baskets this month, up from 51.7% in March.

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As a result, he now thrives as a cutter, spacer, and finisher, still averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. Because of that shift, the Lakers look fairly sharper. Before Feb. 28, they sat at 34-24 with a -0.7 net rating, ranking 11th offensively and 24th defensively. However, since Feb. 28, they surged to 12-1 with a +10.4 net rating, alongside a 121.5 offensive rating and 111.1 defensive rating.

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Moreover, the fit clicked. Doncic commanded the ball, the floor opened up, and possessions flowed cleaner with fewer stalls and more transition chances. At the same time, Austin Reaves and Doncic thrived. Doncic poured in 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in March on 62.9% true shooting.

Trio lineups shifted from a -4.9 net rating to 18.3 in 216 minutes, with a 124.3 offensive and 106 defensive rating. Reaves, on the other hand, gained rhythm, while LeBron stayed efficient, hitting 59.0% on 2-pointers with 64% of rim shots assisted.

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Meanwhile, LeBron James defied all odds on Friday. He took the role of the Lakers’ first option once again this playoff series against the Houston Rockets. While most experts were skeptical about the results, the 41-year-old sealed the deal, sending the Kevin Durant-less squad to Cancun with a 98-78 win.

LeBron James’ heroic take the LA Lakers to the second round of the playoffs

At 41, he is turning back the clock. LeBron James scored 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists in 37 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with that, the Akron Hammer averaged 23.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 8.3 APG, 43.2% FG, 30.0% 3P, 73.9% FT, 53.0% TS through 6 playoff games.

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Meanwhile, JJ Redick couldn’t hold back his admiration for James after LA closed out the Rockets, especially with LeBron once again seizing control when it mattered most. “To me, he’s had the greatest career of any NBA player,” Coach Redick said. “You can argue all you want, and I really don’t care to postulate on who’s the greatest of all time, but he’s one of, if not the greatest of all time. For him to do it again and answer the bell again, it’s baffling in some ways.”

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Therefore, this version of LeBron James leaves no room for doubt. He adjusted, then readjusted, and still controlled the outcome when it mattered. The Los Angeles Lakers found clarity through sacrifice, and it showed. As Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves settled in, James rose again.