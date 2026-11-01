“It Will Help My Opponents”: Victor Wembanyama Refuses to Share Personal Secret as Spurs Star Eyes Signature Move

To be fair, no one really had an answer to Kareem’s sky hook. But Victor Wembanyama is not here for any of that. Dusting off his worst shooting night of the 2026-27 season opener, Wemby revived his competitive flair both on the court and behind the mic. The San Antonio Spurs superstar, who arrived in full Witcher flair, had reason to celebrate his Halloween matchup, delivering an absolute masterpiece on the way to a 121–111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Yet, even in the glow of a dominant performance, the 22-year-old phenom remained laser-focused on protecting his competitive edge.

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Wemby stacked a season-high 43 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and six blocks to extend the Spurs’ winning streak to four games. He did it on a career-high 34 shots, erasing that 1-of-13 performance from the opening-night loss to OKC from our memory.

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When asked by reporters postgame about what has specifically allowed his teammates to make life so much easier for him on the offensive end during this recent surge, the reigning DPOY flatly refused to give away the secret sauce.

“I don’t want to say it publicly because it will help my opponents,” Wemby quipped, as reported by San Antonio Express-News beat writer Tom Orsborn.

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The French phenom recorded his career-high, converting 17 of 34 shots from the field and going three-for-eight from the arc in a performance that showcased his evolving game. Rather than settling for perimeter looks, 12 of his 14 two-point baskets came from within two feet of the rim, featuring a highlight reel of four alley-oops and four powerful dunks.

He even threw the ball off the backboard to himself for a self-assisted layup in the second half. That created slight murmurs of a possible signature shot. After the game, Wemby also addressed the ongoing debate regarding whether he plans to develop a singular, unguardable maneuver to define his legacy. i.e., similar to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s sky hook.

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“I feel like a signature shot is something you look back on and make the conclusion, ‘This is their signature shot,'” Wembanyama explained. “So it’s not the goal to create a signature shot, but go-to moves; yes, it is.”

Expanding on the idea of iconic basketball moves, sports journalist Matt Guzman highlighted the Alien’s strict competitive edge in keeping his opponents guessing about his next move.

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“People knew Kareem was going to that sky hook. It still worked. Still today, players in this league have shots like that,” Wembanyama said, as reported by Guzman. “A signature move is somewhat of a narrative. You can’t control it. You have to go with the flow of the game.”

When pressed on whether he routinely practices secret moves behind closed doors that he has yet to unleash during live NBA action, the big man admitted it is a constant balancing act between personal polish and immediate results.

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“Of course. Hopefully, yeah,” the big man admitted. “It’s always a challenge to balance individual development and team goals because… we’re not out there to work on our game. We’re here to win games. It’s our top priority.”

That winning commitment shone through on Saturday night at Frost Bank Center. Wemby received strong support from San Antonio’s dynamic starting backcourt, with Dylan Harper scoring a regular-season career-high 25 points alongside De’Aaron Fox’s 22 points. Together, the trio combined for 90 of the Spurs’ 121 points.

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Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson lauded his young superstar’s willingness to integrate seamlessly into the team’s concepts rather than force individual brilliance.

“When he plays with his teammates, it really causes a problem for the other team, whether that’s spacing, handling the basketball, playing two-man game or three-man game,” Johnson said postgame. “The best players in this league, when they play with their teammates, it’s damn near impossible at times to stop.”

Wembanyama’s 43-point, 5-block stat line made him the first Spur since David Robinson in 1996, and the first NBA player since Joel Embiid in 2022, to reach those benchmarks in a single contest. More importantly, it marked the first time San Antonio emerged victorious on a night Wembanyama attempted 30 or more shots from the field.

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As the Spurs move to 4–2 on the season and prepare to host the Utah Jazz on Monday, Wembanyama’s refusal to reveal his tactical adjustments highlights a player who is as guarded with his competitive secrets as he is relentless on the floor.