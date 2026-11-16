“It’s a Disservice”: JJ Redick and Luka Doncic Send Message to Lakers Teammates After 4th Quarter Collapse Vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a habit of making life difficult for themselves this season with Luka Doncic on the bench. They previously squandered a big lead against the Toronto Raptors. They also suffered a painful collapse against the Golden State Warriors, blowing a 25-point advantage. Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns raised similar concerns.

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Los Angeles entered the fourth quarter with a commanding 104-80 advantage. With a 24-point cushion, JJ Redick decided to give Luka Doncic some rest. However, Phoenix had other plans. The Suns’ reserves took advantage of his absence and began chipping away at the deficit. And the Lakers’ head coach was not happy.

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“I told the team this after the game,” Redick said to the media. “We’re working too hard and we’re playing too hard to build these leads. It’s a disservice to each other to take your foot off the gas. I thought defensively we did a lot of really good things through 3 quarters.

“Going to the 4th, we’ve got a 107 defensive rating, and then we have a 165 defensive rating in the 4th. A lot of it started at the beginning of the 4th. We had two possessions where they’re walking it up, and we don’t even talk and get matched up, and they hit wide open threes, and all of a sudden they get going. You just can’t allow that. You have to play for 48 minutes.”

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Phoenix outscored the Lakers 43-27 in the final quarter. Surprisingly, Suns guard Devin Booker watched much of the action from the bench as the second unit led the fightback. Collin Gillespie led the comeback. The reserve guard scored 12 of his season-high 26 points in the final period. With 1:05 remaining, he drove to the basket and cut the Lakers’ lead to 126-121. Phoenix suddenly had a genuine opportunity to complete the comeback.

Rookie Koa Peat also provided an important spark. He scored eight points in a three-minute stretch after entering the game in the final frame and ended the game with 10 points in eight minutes. Luke Kennard and Ryan Dunn added crucial three-pointers as the Suns continued to attack.

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With Luka Doncic sitting, the Lakers struggled to maintain control. Phoenix’s energy and shot-making forced Redick to bring his star guard back earlier than planned. Even the Slovenian wanted some rest.

“It’s good. It just talks a lot about team,” said Luka Doncic. “But I wasn’t planning on playing 4th quarter. We got to get better at that. I know we won 8 in a row, but we got to get better at that. Once we get up, we got to stay there, and we got to work on that.”

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His frustration was also visible during a timeout. He reportedly took hold of the coaching whiteboard to communicate adjustments to his teammates. It reflected how badly the Lakers needed to regain control of the game. The Suns’ comeback eventually fell short.

Luka Doncic finished with 43 points and nine assists, while Quentin Grimes added 22 points. His late three-pointer helped Los Angeles stop Phoenix’s momentum. However, the final result does not erase the concerns.