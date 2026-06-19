‘It’s a No-Brainer to Flip That Jimmy Butler Contract’: Warriors’ Kawhi Leonard Pursuit Resumes Amid LeBron James Trade Rumors

The Warriors’ aim to maximize Stephen Curry’s window for the long term has them linked to LeBron James. But that doesn’t mean Golden State has dropped its interest in Kawhi Leonard. In fact, Kevin O’Connor suggested that the signing of the Clippers star is still possible with the sacrifice of Jimmy Butler.

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“I do think the Warriors still want Kawhi Leonard,” the Yahoo sports podcaster said on The Kevin O’Connor Show. “I still think the Warriors are still going for Kawhi Leonard. Trey Murphy, as Anthony Slater said, seems to be just the more obtainable guy. But I don’t think this Warriors’ love for Kawhi Leonard has declined at all. It is a no-brainer for the Warriors to try to flip that Jimmy Butler contract.

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“Butler is coming off a torn ACL. Leonard is an upgrade for your team in the short term, considering that Jimmy Butler is an inferior player to Kawhi Leonard. And so for the Warriors, it makes total sense, depending on, obviously, what else you’re having to give up on top of the 11th pick.”

But there’s one problem.

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As per Anthony Slater: “League sources said Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward.”

Well, if not Leonard, the team is reportedly also targeting another wing option.

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“New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III could be more obtainable in this transaction cycle,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote. “Murphy is a player the Warriors front office has circled for years as a prime wing who fits a need, the Kerr system and, at 25, accomplishes the goal of getting younger.”

Trey Murphy III has three years and $87 million remaining on his contract. At 6-foot-8, he is one of the league’s premier movement shooters, averaging 3.2 made three-pointers per game. He would instantly thrive off the gravity created by Stephen Curry. In fact, Murphy completed a career-best campaign with the Pelicans, proving he is ready to operate as a high-volume, highly efficient starter in the NBA.

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Furthermore, the New Orleans Pelicans’ desire is for a first-round pick in next week’s NBA Draft. The Warriors possess the valuable 11th overall pick and could use it as a bargaining chip. Murphy might warrant a slightly more expensive contract than Kawhi Leonard, given his age and cost-controlled contract. But Golden State can offer more picks and players.

Notably, this conversation comes at a time when reports reveal the Warriors’ interest in acquiring LeBron James. But now the Lakers seemingly remain the first option if he returns to play in the 24th season. Financially, the Dub Nation can only offer a non-taxpayer mid-level, team-friendly deal of $15.1 million next season, which is $37 million short of his latest contract. So, which is it going to be? We don’t know yet.

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But, one thing’s for sure: This is going to be an interesting offseason.